Report: Jaylen Brown could join Celtics for NBA Summer League

According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Boston forward Jaylen Brown is considering joining the team for two games. He is in Las Vegas for a networking event.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Boston Celtics may be getting some reinforcements this summer.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown tells @TheUndefeated that’s he is “not too good for summer league” and he is considering playing in two games. Brown is in Las Vegas and hosting “The Experience,” which is a networking event over bowling with current and ex-players tomorrow. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 9, 2018



Brown burst onto the scene in his sophomore season in the league last year, averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 70 games. He helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell in seven games. He averaged 18 points per game in 18 postseason contests.

Brown played in the Summer League the past two years, scoring 16 points per game in 2016-17 and 10.3 points per game last summer in Las Vegas. He also played in Salt Lake City both years.

