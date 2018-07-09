NBA Summer League

Report: Jaylen Brown could join Celtics for NBA Summer League

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2018 - 3:16 pm
 

The Boston Celtics may be getting some reinforcements this summer.

According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Boston forward Jaylen Brown is considering joining the team for two games. He is in Las Vegas for a networking event.


Brown burst onto the scene in his sophomore season in the league last year, averaging 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 70 games. He helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell in seven games. He averaged 18 points per game in 18 postseason contests.

Brown played in the Summer League the past two years, scoring 16 points per game in 2016-17 and 10.3 points per game last summer in Las Vegas. He also played in Salt Lake City both years.

