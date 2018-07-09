NBA Summer League

Reports: Jordan Bell, Dennis Smith Jr. to miss Summer League game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2018 - 4:52 pm
 

Two second-year players from Dallas and Golden State will not dress to play when the teams meet at Thomas & Mack Center at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Warriors center Jordan Bell are out, and Smith has seen the last of the Summer League, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Bell is out with a left shoulder injury, but hopes to return to action, according to Mercury News reporter Mark Medina.


Smith played 69 games for Dallas last season and averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He scored 24 points and had 12 assists and six steals in his two games in Las Vegas.

Bell had 16 rebounds in his two Las Vegas games, and played twice in the Sacramento Summer League. He averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes in 57 games for Golden State last season.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in NBA Summer League
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
NBA Summer League Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like