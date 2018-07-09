Reports: Jordan Bell, Dennis Smith Jr. to miss Summer League game

Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Warriors center Jordan Bell, and Smith has seen the last of the Summer League, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Bell is out with a left shoulder injury, but hopes to return to action, according to Mercury News reporter Mark Medina.

A composite photo of 3 of Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell and Dallas Mavericks' Dennis Smith Jr. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Two second-year players from Dallas and Golden State will not dress to play when the teams meet at Thomas & Mack Center at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Warriors center Jordan Bell are out, and Smith has seen the last of the Summer League, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Bell is out with a left shoulder injury, but hopes to return to action, according to Mercury News reporter Mark Medina.

Mavs point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will not play again during summer league. The team planned for him to play only two games. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 9, 2018 Confirmed. Jordan said he thinks he can play once summer league playoffs start. Schedule TBD https://t.co/3IEY18Xs2r — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 9, 2018



Smith played 69 games for Dallas last season and averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. He scored 24 points and had 12 assists and six steals in his two games in Las Vegas.

Bell had 16 rebounds in his two Las Vegas games, and played twice in the Sacramento Summer League. He averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes in 57 games for Golden State last season.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.