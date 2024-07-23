‘Resilient’ Christopher, Heat win NBA Summer League title — PHOTOS

The Miami Heat won their first-ever NBA Summer League championship after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime at Thomas & Mack Center.

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) attempts to throw in the ball during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) blocks Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) looks to make a play against Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) attempts a layup during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) is stunned after a foul call during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Jason March yells out at his players during the last seconds of overtime in the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) attempts to run around Miami Heat guard Zyon Pullin (17) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) looks to make a play against Memphis Grizzlies guard Isaiah Miller (7) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Jason March draws a play during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) attempts to block Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fan eats a NBA Summer League doughnut during the Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans walk around the concourse before the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans compare their height and wingspan to San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama before the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) attempts to run around Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) attempts a three-point shot during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) attempts a shot during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat watch the final shot go through the net, sealing the Heat’s overtime win with a final score of 120-118 during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams sings into a camera after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 in the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) begins to pull up for a three-point shot during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) and center Kel'el Ware (7) block Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) looks to make a play against Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) looks to make a play against Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) watches Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Isaiah Miller (7) attempts to make a play against Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) looks to make a play against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) attempts to throw in the ball during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) celebrates during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Memphis Grizzlies bench laughs after a missed free-throw during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) motions toward the Grizzlies’ hoop after the ball is knocked out-of-bounds during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) attempts a layup during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) high-fives teammates during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Isaiah Miller (7) and center Trey Jemison (55) guard Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware during a free-throw shot during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat forward Cole Swider looks for a foul call during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) looks to make a play against Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Isaiah Stevens (50) looks to make a play against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memphis Grizzlies center Trey Jemison (55) pleads his case after a foul was called during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) looks to make a play against Memphis Grizzlies guard Isaiah Miller (7) during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fan holds up a white board with “It’s crunch time!” written on it during the final seconds of overtime in the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Alondes Williams (15) attempts a layup during the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Miami Heat celebrate after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 in overtime in the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Miami Heat celebrate after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 in overtime in the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher, right, is interviewed after being named the most valuable player after winning the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Miami Heat celebrate after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 in overtime in the NBA Summer League Championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Josh Christopher’s NBA journey hasn’t gone as planned.

The 2021 first-round pick hoped to contribute in the league early on. Instead, he’s been part of three different organizations and spent time in the G League.

Christopher felt it was all worth it for at least one night.

The guard scored a team-high 24 points to lead the Miami Heat to a 120-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Summer League championship game Monday at Thomas &Mack Center. Guard Pelle Larsson hit the winning shot in overtime to give the Heat their first NBA Summer League title.

Christopher was named MVP of the championship game after shooting 9-for-17 from the floor and 6-for-10 from 3-point range.

“We had the best team in Summer League because of the individuals that were on the floor,” Christopher said. “What can stop a team from succeeding when you have those individuals is when they don’t collaborate. Thankfully, some of us had already played together and it was just a matter of fitting the puzzle pieces.”

Christopher had the same aspirations many first-round picks have.

The 24th overall selection out of Arizona State hoped to lead the Houston Rockets back to contention. The Rockets decided to move him to the Memphis Grizzlies in June 2023 instead as part of the trade that brought forward Dillon Brooks to Houston.

The Grizzlies waived Christopher in September. He was claimed by the Utah Jazz and joined their G League affiliate in Salt Lake City before being waived again in January. Miami was the next team to pick him up. All those transactions forced him to learn resilience early in his career.

“Keeping a strong (mindset) through it all, understanding it’s a journey,” Christopher said. “You can’t be given everything. Some things I had to take, but just being able to embrace the journey.”

Christopher led a balanced Heat offense in NBA Summer League, scoring 19.3 points per game throughout the event while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 52.5 percent from beyond the arc.

He was one of five Miami players that scored at least 10 points Monday. Center Kel’el Ware, the 15th pick in June’s draft, had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Alondes Williams added 21 points and six assists. Forward Cole Swider scored 19 points, while Larsson had 16 as well as the winning basket.

The Heat and Grizzlies entered overtime tied at 113. The target score was 120, meaning whichever team got there first would be crowned champion.

Christopher hit a 3-pointer to give Miami a 118-115 lead, but forward Jake LaRavia answered for Memphis with a 3 of his own on the ensuing possession.

Larsson, the Heat’s second-round pick this year, then drove to the basket and hit a runner to give the Heat the title.

“The coaches drew a great play in the timeout and (gave) me options to playmake,” Larsson said.

LaRavia scored a game-high 32 points for the Grizzlies, while guard Scotty Pippen Jr. had 29 points and 11 assists. Forward GG Jackson II finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.

Pippen Jr. and Jackson were named to the All-Summer League first team on Monday, as was Ware.

“There were some crazy moments,” Heat coach Dan Bisaccio said. “Memphis is a great team. They were prepped. We could’ve easily folded. That collective grit and toughness … I think that led to a lot of success.”

Bisaccio was named the coach of Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, on July 16. That means there’s a chance he could see Christopher more often.

Another stop in the G League wouldn’t deter Christopher, whose older brother Patrick played in Paris and Turkey before getting an opportunity to play for the Utah Jazz.

His brother’s determination is one thing that will fuel Christopher when he heads to the Heat’s training camp this fall. That, and a NBA Summer League championship.

“Who am I to complain about the grind when my brother went through the same thing?” Christopher said. “I’ve faced trials and tribulations. What am I going to do, quit? I wasn’t raised like that.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.