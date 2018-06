The Review-Journal’s reporting staff will offer two video updates every day at the NBA Summer League on our Facebook page as well as at reviewjournal.com/videos.

Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan (50) competes with Memphis Grizzlies player Deyonta Davis during the NBA Summer League semifinal basketball game at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

— Postgame interviews and reaction, plus nightly wrapups on each day’s action from UNLV.

— Highlights and insight from hosts Bryan Salmond, Adam Hill and Justin Emerson.

— Interaction with fans at our Review-Journal Sports Facebook page.

The NBA Summer League is scheduled for July 6-17.