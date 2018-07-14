Rockets’ high-scoring wing hopes for a House call

Danuel House of the Houston Rockets scored 30 points Saturday and finished his time at the NBA Summer League averaging 16.8 points. Now he hopes it’s good enough for a roster spot.

Phoenix Suns forward Danuel House Jr. (23) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in the second half during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Phoenix. The Warriors defeated the Suns 117-100. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Danuel House entered the NBA Summer League hoping to make a strong case for a roster spot, and he did just that.

The Houston Rockets’ second-year wing made 5 of 11 3-pointers and scored 30 points in Saturday’s 92-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Thomas & Mack Center. That raised his scoring average to 16.8 points per game.

“I think I have” made a good case, House said. “I’ve been showing improvement. I’m still learning the defensive principles that they also want. So I think I made a pretty huge jump from when I first started to now.”

He played in 23 games for the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds. His averages over the final five games of the season were 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Being with the Rockets is a homecoming for House, who played college ball at Houston and Texas A&M.

His size makes him a potential matchup problem for other teams.

“I’m a 6-7 two-, three-guard that can also play at the four spot,” House said. “So at 6-7, 230 (pounds), there are not too many guys that can stop you from going downhill.”

He hopes he made enough of an impression to stay with Houston. If not, perhaps one of the other 29 teams noticed.

“I’m confident that my agent is going to do a great job of putting me in the right situation so that I can prosper,” House said.

