Rookie duo at Summer League could decide Warriors’ future

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of intriguing young talent after winning three of the last seven NBA championships, and two of their rookies played well at NBA Summer League on Monday.

Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga (00) attempts to score as Orlando Magic's Jon Teske (70) defends during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Golden State' Warriors guard Moses Moody, right, drives to the basket past Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs, left, and Jon Teske (70) during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Golden State' Warriors' Cameron Oliver (27) goes to the basket to dunk against Orlando Magic's Yante Maten (61) and Hassani Gravett during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs looks to shoot in front of Golden State Warriors' Jaquori McLaughlin (40) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Orlando's Jon Teske (70) defends as Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (00) attempts to score during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket past Orlando's Jalen Suggs, left, and Orlandoճ Jon Teske (70) during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket past Orlandoճ Jon Teske (70) during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Orlando's Cole Anthony (50), right, blocks Golden State's Kyle Guy (50) as he lays up the ball during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Cameron Oliver (27) goes to the basket to dunk against Orlando's Yante Maten (61) and Hassani Gravett during the second half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Orlando's Jalen Suggs (4) looks to shoot in front of Golden State's Jaquori McLaughlin (40) during the second half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (00) dunks against Orlando during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Orlando's Jon Teske (70) shoots over Golden State's Cameron Oliver (27) during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (00) dunks the ball against Orlando during the second half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Derrick Alston Jr. (29) drives the ball around Orlando's Jeff Dowtin (40) against during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Basketball fans watch as Golden State plays Orlando during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots over Orlando's Cole Anthony (50) during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Gary Payton II (0) drives the ball around Orlando's Hassani Gravett (41) during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden State's Colbey Ross (18) gets a rebound against Orlando's Jeremiah Tilmon (72) during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Basketball fans celebrate after a three-pointer from Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Golden State Warrios at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Orlando won 91-89 in overtime. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The keys to the Golden State Warriors’ future fit in the home half of the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday.

That’s where center James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in 2020, sat courtside to watch 2021 lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody play the Orlando Magic in the team’s first Vegas Summer League game.

Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody give the Warriors a trio of high-upside youngsters if the franchise is willing to be patient with their development. But with Golden State icons Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in their 30s and eager to chase a fourth championship, the team would prefer them to be productive sooner rather than later.

Kuminga and Moody’s performances in Las Vegas could help the Warriors figure out how ready they are to contribute. They got off to a good start in a thrilling 91-89 overtime loss against Orlando that had the crowd on its feet at the end of regulation.

“I feel like we had a really good one-two punch going on,” Moody said. “That’s my guy. (Kuminga) does what he needs to do, gets to the cup and finishes around the rim, and I’m going to knock down those shots. So we play well off each other.”

It’s rare that a team that a team with as much recent success as Golden State — five straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015-19, including three championships — is in a position to acquire so much young talent.

An injury-riddled 2019-20 campaign allowed the Warriors to draft Wiseman, who averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as a rookie. A trade with Minnesota and losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA’s play-in round gave them two more high picks in July.

They took Kuminga, a 6-foot-8-inch freak athlete, at seventh overall from the G-League’s Ignite program. His length, first step and active hands on defense were impressive Monday. He finished with a team-high 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

“When you talk about athleticism and pure size and moving mechanics, he’s up there with the best of them,” said teammate Kyle Guy, who said Kuminga can guard all five positions. “I think I think that’s obviously what the Warriors saw in him.”

Moody was taken 14th overall after a strong freshman season at Arkansas. He shot well from 3, took care of the ball and competed on defense against the Magic. He finished a team-high plus-19. Kuminga was right behind him at plus-15.

“I like them playing together,” said Warriors Summer League coach Kris Weems, who also coaches their G-League team. “I think they have a trust level coming in as draft picks. They’ve been counted on in their previous teams. Obviously, I coached against Johnathan in the G-League season, and Moses was Arkansas’ best player. So they both feel confident in their abilities.”

The two also showed where they need to grow.

Weems acknowledged the professional game is moving a little fast for Moody, who is adjusting to the speed. Kuminga, who was 0-for-4 from 3, needs to improve as a shooter. Weems also said Kuminga and Moody still are learning to play off the ball since Curry, Thompson and Green will take many of Golden State’s shots.

The team hopes Kuminga, 18, and Moody, 19, adapt quickly and Wiseman, 20, grows after playing 39 games his rookie season. The Warriors want to return to competing for NBA championships. How much Kuminga and Moody learn from Summer League may affect how soon that can happen.

“Really, just preparation, that’s what Summer League’s about,” Moody said. “Preparing, getting in the atmosphere to really be where you need to be when the season starts.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.