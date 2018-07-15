Saturday’s NBA Summer League update

Updating NBA Summer League play Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Alex Pottorff of Atlanta reacts after making a half court shot during the NBA Summer League at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bulls' Okaro White (9) makes a pass against Detroit PIstons' Johnny Hamilton (49) in the NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bulls' Okaro White (9), drives the ball to the basket against pressure from Detroit Pistons' Reggie Hearn (38) in the NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. (34), and Detroit Pistons' Nnanna Egwu (52) jump for the ball at the start of the NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People shoots basketballs during the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The NBA Summer League championship trophy on display at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Merchandise is sold during the NBA Summer League tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball under pressure from Houston Rockets' Vincent Edwards (6) during the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) looks for an open pass under pressure from Houston Rockets' Markel Brown (26) and Vincent Edwards (6) during the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Cavaliers' John Holland (10) takes a shot against the Houston Rockets during the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball under pressure from Houston Rockets' Vincent Edwards (6) during the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Cavaliers' Marcus Lee (24) dunks the ball against the Houston Rockets during the NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League tournament, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Wrapping up Day 9 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Saturday’s results

■ Pistons 72, Bulls 66 — Henry Ellenson had a team-high 21 points for Detroit on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. Chicago 2018 lottery pick Wendell Carter Jr. grabbed 16 rebounds and scored six points. Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney recorded a game-high 24 points with five rebounds.

■ Cavaliers 92, Rockets 87 — No. 8 overall pick from this year’s draft Collin Sexton scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, and Cleveland held off a late Rockets surge. Scoochie Smith also scored 17 points for the Cavaliers. Danuel House led Houston with 30 points, making 5 of 11 3-pointers.

■ Raptors 87, Hornets 84 OT — Rawle Alkins drained a clutch 3-pointer in overtime to help Toronto advance in the tournament. Alkins scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hornets 2018 first-round pick Miles Bridges had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

■ Celtics 74, Heat 72 — Miami’s Derrick Walton Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Celtics escaped with the victory. Pierria Henry topped all Boston scorers with 15 points. The Celtics led by as many 14 points before the Heat rallied in the fourth quarter. Walton scored 15 points for the Heat. Former UNLV player Ike Nwamu scored 10 points for Miami, including a banked-in 35-footer at the third-quarter buzzer.

On scene

The Cavaliers’s Tristan Thompson, who went to Findlay Prep, watched Cleveland play the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh also was at the Mack. New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox stuck around after his team finished playing Friday and watched action Saturday at Cox.

Sunday’s games

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ L.A Lakers vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

■ Toronto vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.

■ Portland vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

■ TBD, 7 p.m.