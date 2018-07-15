Saturday’s NBA Summer League update

Wrapping up Day 9 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:
Saturday’s results
■ Pistons 72, Bulls 66 — Henry Ellenson had a team-high 21 points for Detroit on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. Chicago 2018 lottery pick Wendell Carter Jr. grabbed 16 rebounds and scored six points. Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney recorded a game-high 24 points with five rebounds.
■ Cavaliers 92, Rockets 87 — No. 8 overall pick from this year’s draft Collin Sexton scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, and Cleveland held off a late Rockets surge. Scoochie Smith also scored 17 points for the Cavaliers. Danuel House led Houston with 30 points, making 5 of 11 3-pointers.
■ Raptors 87, Hornets 84 OT — Rawle Alkins drained a clutch 3-pointer in overtime to help Toronto advance in the tournament. Alkins scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hornets 2018 first-round pick Miles Bridges had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.
■ Celtics 74, Heat 72 — Miami’s Derrick Walton Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Celtics escaped with the victory. Pierria Henry topped all Boston scorers with 15 points. The Celtics led by as many 14 points before the Heat rallied in the fourth quarter. Walton scored 15 points for the Heat. Former UNLV player Ike Nwamu scored 10 points for Miami, including a banked-in 35-footer at the third-quarter buzzer.
On scene
The Cavaliers’s Tristan Thompson, who went to Findlay Prep, watched Cleveland play the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh also was at the Mack. New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox stuck around after his team finished playing Friday and watched action Saturday at Cox.
Sunday’s games
At Thomas & Mack Center
■ L.A Lakers vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.
■ Toronto vs. Cleveland, 3 p.m.
■ Portland vs. Boston, 5 p.m.
■ TBD, 7 p.m.