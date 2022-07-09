Stars come out to watch future stars at NBA Summer League

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James pulled up to Thomas Mack Center for the nightcap, a game between his Lakers and the rival Suns. Former MVP and teammate Russell Westbrook also attended.

Moses Moody (4) drives up court in the first half as the Golden State Warriors played the Los Angeles Lakers summer league teams in the California Classic at Chase Center in San Francisco , Calif., on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Event Info

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Saturday to July 17

Where: Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA TV

Tickets: Start at $30 for children and seniors and $40 for adults for single-day pass

Friday’s scores

Chicago Bulls 100, Dallas Mavericks 99

Cleveland Cavaliers 99, San Antonio Spurs 90

Indiana Pacers 96, Charlotte Hornets 84

Milwaukee Bucks 94, Brooklyn Nets 90

New York Knicks 101, Golden State Warriors 88

Minnesota Timberwolves 85, Denver Nuggets 78

Phoenix Suns 104, Los Angeles Lakers 84

Saturday’s schedule

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Cox Pavilion, 12:30 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings, Thomas & Mack Center, 1 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, Cox Pavilion, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, Thomas & Mack Center, 3 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz, Cox Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, Thomas & Mack Center, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Cox Pavilion, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trailblazers, Thomas & Mack Center, 7 p.m.

3 stars of the day

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers guard

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft shined Friday, leading the Pacers to a 12-point win. Indiana will hope Mathurin can become a strong backcourt partner for Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline. Mathurin was the 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year at Arizona before declaring for the draft.

He scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including a 3-of-6 game from 3 in 20 minutes.

Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors guard

Already an NBA champion after his rookie season, Moody scored 34 points for the Golden State Warriors in Friday’s loss to the New York Knicks. He was a lottery pick out of Arkansas in 2021 and spent time with both the Warriors and their G-League affiliate during the 2022 season.

Moody went 8 of 13 from the field Friday and shot 15 of 17 from the free-throw line. The Warriors hope Moody will fill out their wing rotation after the reigning champions lost contributors Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Damion Lee in free agency.

Final star

Faces in the crowd

A star-studded contingent Friday included the logo Jerry West, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and coach Jason Kidd, who sat courtside to watch the Mavericks play the Bulls at Thomas & Mack Center. Chicago guard Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar, watched from their own courtside seats.

As did Bulls All-NBA wing DeMar DeRozan.

Nets forward Ben Simmons watched Brooklyn play Milwuakee at Cox Pavilion along with Pistons legend Isiah Thomas. Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green watched his Warriors play the Knicks at Thomas & Mack. Gov. Steve Sisolak and Hall of Fame center Bill Walton were at that game, too.

Four-time NBA MVP and NBA champion LeBron James pulled up to Thomas & Mack Center for the nightcap, a game between his Lakers and the rival Suns. Former MVP and teammate Russell Westbrook also attended and was active in rallying the Lakers’ Summer League squad.

Andy Yamashita Las Vegas Review-Journal