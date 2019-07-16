T-Wolves’ Mitchell Creek not into individual talk

Even though the Vegas Summer League is an opportunity for players to impress NBA clubs, Mitchell Creek of the Minnesota Timberwolves was more interested in talking about his team.

Minnesota forward Mitch Creek, below, sits on the ball after scrambling for it as Timberwolves teammate forward Jordan Murphy moves in during the first half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Mitch Creek, above, looks back after a big dunk over Memphis Grizzlies forward Ivan Rabb during the second half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jordan Murphy, left, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Mitch Creek, center, defend the basket from Memphis Grizzlies guard Keenan Evans looking to score during the second half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Mitch Creek, left, defends the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen delevates for a shot during the second half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

At 27 and with some NBA experience last season, Mitchell Creek knows the Vegas Summer League was a big opportunity to show his skills, and he gave the Minnesota Timberwolves something to think about.

But he immediately shot down a question about any personal benefits, preferring to talk about the team.

“It’s not about me,” Creek said. “This is an individual showcase sometimes, and that’s why teams play the way they do. We were in the final for a reason. We’ve got a great brand of team, unselfish basketball. We represented the club with pride, and we represented Minnesota the way we wanted to.”

The Timberwolves rallied from 17 points down before falling short in a 95-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the championship game Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Both teams finished 6-1.

Creek had 13 points and four rebounds against the Grizzlies, and for the Summer League, he averaged 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 64 percent.

Now the 6-foot-6-inch forward from Australia waits to see what his chances are of making the Timberwolves. He played one game for Minnesota last season and four for the Brooklyn Nets.

“Whether I stay or whether I leave, (the Timberwolves) have been absolutely phenomenal,” Creek said. “They’ve gone above and beyond for my family and my friends and for myself, and they continue to do that. Tonight sucks, but I know they’re there for me, and they’re going to help me on the way.”

Clarke named MVP

Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke, the 21st pick of this year’s draft, was named most valuable player of the Summer League. He averaged 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, and also was named the championship game MVP after totaling 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Clarke was joined on the All-Summer League first team by Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the New Orleans Pelicans, Jarrett Allen of the Nets, Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat and Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks.

Making the second team were Chris Boucher of the Heat, Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards, Jaxson Hayes of the Pelicans, Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers and Lonnie Walker IV of the San Antonio Spurs.

Local personnel moves

Jordan Davis, a Canyon Springs High School product who played for the Denver Nuggets’ Summer League team, announced on Twitter he had signed with Baxi Manresa in Spain. He averaged 6.8 points in four Summer League games.

OFFICIAL‼️‼️ With the grace and power of GOD, I will continue my career with Baxi Manresa in Spain . Thank you for all of your support and prayers‼️ The Journey Continues #tunnelvision #makeembelieve pic.twitter.com/r75Ry7bMKH — Jordan Davis (@UNCJD0) July 15, 2019

Former UNLV player Christian Wood reportedly was waived by the Pelicans. It’s not a surprising development given Wood was on New Orleans’ Summer League team, but didn’t play. Summer League coach Fred Vinson said July 6 there was an issue between Wood’s agent and the team that needed to be worked out.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter. Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjouranl.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.