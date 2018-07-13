Thursday’s NBA Summer League update

Updating Thursday’s play of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Heat guard Ike Nwamu, right, during Miami's NBA Summer League game with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Wrapping up Day 7 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Thursday’s results

■ Celtics 82, Knicks 75 — Semi Ojeleye scored 21 points to lead the Celtics and hold off a late Knicks rally. Boston, which never trailed, led by as many as 21 points before the Knicks cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Robinson and Findlay Prep product Allonzo Trier each scored 17 points for New York, and Kevin Knox had 15. Robinson also had 12 rebounds. Knox was the No. 9 pick of this year’s draft.

■ Heat 110, Pelicans 106 — Jarrod Jones scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting for Miami. Yante Maten came off the bench to score 19. Cheick Diallo had 18 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans. Miami had a Summer League record 29 assists.

■ 76ers 88, Suns 86 — The Suns won all three games entering the tournament portion of the Summer League, but failed to get off a shot on their final possession and lost to the previously winless 76ers. Isaiah Miles scored 20 points for the Sixers, and Furkan Korkmaz had 18. Shaquille Harrison led Phoenix with 17 points, and Davon Reed scored 16. No. 1 overall pick from last month’s draft, Deandre Ayton, totaled 10 points and nine rebounds, but had six turnovers.

■ Grizzlies 92, Thunder 85 — Markel Crawford made 8 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, and scored 21 points lead Memphis. Teammate Jevon Carter added 19 points. Hamidou Diallo led the Thunder with 14 points.

On scene

Celtics standouts Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown watched Boston play the New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack. NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons of the 76ers showed up to watch Philadelphia play the Phoenix Suns. Sixers teammate Markelle Fultz, last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick, sat next to Simmons.