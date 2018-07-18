Tuesday’s update at the NBA Summer League

Updating play Tuesday at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas Mack Center.

Portland Trail Blazers' Zach Collins, right, fouls Los Angeles Lakers' Jeffrey Carroll during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 17, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Wrapping up Day 12 of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Tuesday’s result

■ Trail Blazers 91, Lakers 73 — The Blazers grabbed the lead early and never looked back, going into halftime ahead by 17 points and by 20 after three quarters. Portland ended the Lakers’ 12-game Summer League winning streak, going back to last year when Los Angeles won the title. Only the Golden State Warriors own a longer streak, with 16 consecutive victories from 2010 to 2014. The Blazers got a measure of revenge; they were defeated by the Lakers 110-98 in last year’s final. KJ McDaniels led a balanced Portland scoring effort with 17 points. He also had seven rebounds. Six Blazers scored in double figures. Josh Hart, who earlier was named the Summer League MVP, led the Lakers with 12 points, but made only 3 of 12 shots.

Tuesday’s attendance

■ 8,679; total: 139,972

Star of the day

McDaniels was named championship game MVP after making 8 of 14 shots.

Local spotlight

Collins, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, played only 17 minutes because of foul trouble. He finished with three points and a rebound, fouling out in the fourth quarter.

On the scene

Lakers legend and team president of basketball operations Magic Johnson sat next to general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Luke Walton. They were accompanied Lakers players Brandon Ingram and Lance Stephenson. Blazers coach Terry Stotts also sat courtside.