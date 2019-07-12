UNLV equipment crews really clean up at Vegas Summer League

UNLV’s team of student equipment managers is stationed in depths of Cox Pavilion — in a laundry room — where they wash towels, practice and game jerseys.

UNLV students Wesley Wharton, left, and Devin James organize towels for the UNLV basketball team in addition to handling NBA clothing for teams at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV student Wesley Wharton checks the time on his phone while organizing clothes for NBA teams in the laundry room beneath Mendenhall Center as basketball games continue at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clothing from an NBA team is washed in the laundry room beneath Mendenhall Center as basketball games continue at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV students Devin James, left, and Wesley Wharton work on organizing clothes for NBA teams in the laundry room beneath Mendenhall Center as basketball games continue at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV student Misael Arambula, left, organizes towels next to student assistant equipment manager Devin James as basketball games continue in the Thomas & Mack Center at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV student Misael Arambula organizes towels as basketball games continue in the Thomas & Mack Center at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV students Devin James, left, and Wesley Wharton work on organizing clothes for NBA teams in the laundry room beneath Mendenhall Center as basketball games continue at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of UNLV clothing and accessories in the laundry room beneath Mendenhall Center as basketball games continue at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

During Vegas Summer League — the games and practices — Devin James is almost always busy.

He doesn’t mind one bit, either.

“I love it,” said the 25-year-old graduate student, who helps launder the uniforms of the 32 teams at Summer League. “Right now, it’s not super hard work. It’s busy work … not like you’re constantly doing heavy lifting.”

Very little heavy lifting, actually. But lots of folding. Lots and lots of folding.

UNLV’s team of student equipment managers is stationed in depths of Cox Pavilion — in a laundry room — where they wash towels, practice and game jerseys for teams throughout the 11-day spectacle.

The Summer League, which uses the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, began on July 5 and ends with a title game on Monday.

The crews report to Rebels head equipment manager Tausha Smith, who respectfully declined an interview request while deferring credit to the staff of students she oversees. Two groups comprised of a dozen or so workers typically service the laundry room — one works the day shift and one the night shift — combining for 16 to 18 hours of laundry each day.

‘Oh, wow’

Dubious, but manageable. Often enjoyable.

“It’s cool, just to see some of the celebrities that pop in,” said James, who normally works out of the Lied Athletic Complex. “You’re like ‘Oh, wow.’”

James is one of the leaders for day shift and typically arrives at Cox Pavilion around 7 a.m. He’ll first stock the towel stations placed near the courts at both arenas and prep for his daily duties as the rest of his crew arrives, usually before 9 a.m.

NBA teams throughout the day submit their dirty gear to James and his fellow staffers, assigning a specific time frame — usually built around practices or games — by which the they’ll need it back. The wash machines are connected to a 10-gallon detergent reservoir, and process an average of 10 to 12 loads of laundry per day.

“Usually in the mornings, we’re flipping towels, usually from the night before,” he said. “Teams from earlier will drop off last-minute stuff. … Some teams will come to pick up.”

James and his co-workers typically work — based on team needs — until about 5 p.m. or so, before passing the proverbial baton to the night staff, which includes 25-year-old Wyatt Tomcheck.

Perks of the game

He also mans the Lied Athletic Complex with the Rebels football team during the day and often works Summer League through the night until 1:30 a.m. Yes, it’s tiring, but the perks of the experience are generally worth the inevitable fatigue.

Plus, “it’s extra pay, on top of what we do,” Tomcheck said.

A flat screen television is mounted to the laundry room wall, and student equipment managers can either play video games — like NBA2K — or watch the games that are playing out a few hundred feet away.

The detergent neutralizes the odor that typically accompanies perspiration-soaked linens, and the laundry room is a flower-fresh, hospitable location that NBA players and coaches occasionally pass through on their way to or from the courts.

James was excited to see another James over the weekend, One LeBron James, who twice watched his Los Angeles Lakers’ summer outfit.

Tomcheck gets excited for something else.

“Toward the end of the night, you’re just watching the washer and dryer go around in a circle,” he said, “and you dream about going to bed.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.