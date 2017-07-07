Updates from Friday’s NBA Summer League: Saturday tickets selling fast

Workers install banners for the 2017 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Friday’s updates from the NBA Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

2:46 p.m.: Saturday tickets selling fast

Excitement is at an all-time time high as the NBA Summer League gets ready to tip off, with Saturday’s action at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion already selling out.

That day will feature the NBA’s most storied and intense rivalry when the Boston Celtics meet the Los Angeles Lakers at 5:30 p.m. at the Mack. It also will be an intriguing individual matchup with No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball of the Lakers facing No. 3 Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Following that game, the Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Golden State Warriors. No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will play for the Sixers, and UNLV product Patrick McCaw will suit up for the champion Warriors.

— Mark Anderson

2:50 p.m.: Former Rebels meet

The first game at the Thomas & Mack Center is 40 minutes from beginning, with the Milwaukee Bucks playing the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Two former Rebels will play for the Bucks — Rashad Vaughn and Stephen Zimmerman Jr.

Vaughn was taken No. 17 overall in the 2015 draft, and he is in Las Vegas with something to prove after averaging 14.3 minutes as a rookie and 11.2 last season. Zimmerman also is here to make a point after being waived by the Orlando Magic on Tuesday following his rookie season in which he spent most of the year in what now is the Gatorade League.

— Mark Anderson