Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert happy to see France in World Cup final

In this March 17, 2018, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) celebrates as he leaves the court following their NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

There was a happy 7-foot Frenchman walking around Cox Pavilion Tuesday.

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert watched France’s national soccer team advance to the World Cup final for the first time in 20 years before arriving to the arena for Day 5 of the NBA Summer League.

“I’m excited for my country,” said Gobert , who was born in Saint-Quentin, France. “It’s been a few years since we got this opportunity. I’m just very excited and going back to France Thursday, and hopefully we can win Sunday and celebrate.”

France defeated Belgium 1-0 in the World Cup semifinals in Russia. Kylian Mbappe and the French won’t know their opponent until after Wednesday’s England-Croatia matchup.

“(France is) very good defensively, and I think they’re playing like the best team in the world right now,” said Gobert, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA.

Gobert is hoping for a massive Sunday celebration in France. But for now, he’ll celebrate the semifinal victory with Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell at Summer League.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.