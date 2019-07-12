Vegas Summer League: Day 7 highlights

Wrapping up Thursday’s action at the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Atlanta Hawks' Tahjre McCall (8) drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Atlanta Hawks' Bruno Fernando (24) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards' Admiral Schofield (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center at the Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wrapping up the seventh day of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Thursday’s results

■ Wizards 76, Hawks 71 — No. 9 draft pick Rui Hachimura made 9 of 12 shots and scored 25 points for Washington (2-2). He also added nine rebounds. Charles Brown led Atlanta (1-3) with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

■ Raptors 94, Pacers 79 — Dewan Hernandez scored 18 points and had eight rebounds for Toronto (2-2). Malcolm Miller and Terence Davis each scored 16 for the Raptors and made a combined 8 of 16 3-pointers to keep Indiana (0-4) winless. The Pacers’ Aaron Holliday led all scorers with 23 points, but he shot only 6 of 26.

■ Rockets 87, Jazz 78 — Chris Clemons scored 16 points and Gary Clark added 12 for Houston (2-2). Teammates Deng Adel and Johnathan Williams each totaled 10 points. Tony Bradley made 9 of 15 shots and scored 23 points to lead Utah (2-2). He also had 13 rebounds.

■ Thunder 92, Trail Blazers 87 — Kevin Hervey led Oklahoma City (2-2) with 20 points and seven rebounds and hit a key 3-pointer in the final minutes. Gary Trent Jr. led Portland (1-3) with 22 points and eight rebounds, but he made only 8 of 24 shots. Jarnell Stokes was 8-for-8 shooting for 17 points for the Blazers. Hamidou Diallo and Deonte Burton scored 14 points apiece for the Thunder. The Blazers had the ball and a chance to tie down three with six seconds left but threw away the inbounds pass.

■ Clippers 83, Kings 80 — Amir Coffey led all five Clippers starters in double figures with 19 points, drove for a key layup in the final minute, and had nine rebounds and six assists. Mfiondu Kabengele contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles (3-1). Wenyen Gabriel led Sacramento (2-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. The Clippers outscored the Kings by 13 points in the second half to erase a 10-point halftime deficit.

■ Celtics 113, Grizzlies 87 — Six players scored in double figures as the Celtics (4-0) cruised to victory. Grant Williams led Boston with 21 points, and last year’s No. 27 draft pick Robert Williams III had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Dusty Hannahs scored 15 points for Memphis (3-1), and Tyler Harvey added 14. No. 21 draft pick Brandon Clarke totaled six points and five rebounds for the Grizzlies, and Grayson Allen was ejected after drawing a flagrant foul.

Wednesday’s attendance

9,486 (both venues). Total through seven days: 98,524.

Star of the day

Washington Wizards lottery pick Rui Hachimura nearly had a double-double with 25 points and nine rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks.

On the scene

Raptors coach Nick Nurse and forward Rondae-Hollis Jefferson watched Toronto play the Indiana Pacers at Cox Pavilion. Drake was not sighted, meaning Nurse didn’t receive a neck rub. At representing the Raptors was executive and Hall of Famer Wayne Embry. … Newly acquired Trail Blazer Hassan Whiteside watched Portland play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Cox.

Friday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Philadelphia vs. Toronto, 1 p.m.

■ Croatia vs. Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

■ Cleveland vs. Sacramento, 5 p.m.

■ Portland vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State, 1:30 p.m.

■ China vs. Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

■ Indiana vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 5:30 p.m.

■ Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff