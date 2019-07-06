Vegas Summer League: Earthquake stops play on Day 1

An earthquake Friday night in the fourth quarter halted the Vegas Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center and sent both teams to the locker rooms.

Officials decided to end play with 7:53 left in the fourth with the Pelicans leading 80-74.

The Denver Nuggets were scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns in the late game at the Thomas & Mack, and that game was postponed as well. It will be played at a later day.

In Cox Pavilion, the game between the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs was called after three quarters and will not be completed.Orlando was leading 75-59, and officials decided to err on the side safety rather than finish the game.

Summer League executive director Warren LeGarie said the concern at the Thomas & Mack was the large scoreboard that hangs over the court. It began to sway when the earthquake hit. He said crews would work all night if necessary to make sure the scoreboard and the arena was safe for Saturday’s play.

The late game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will be played at a later day. It was unclear whether then Pelicans-Knicks game would be completed.

The Aces’ game against the Washington Mystics at Mandalay Bay Events Center also was suspended.

The quake shook the building late in the second quarter, and officials stopped play momentarily before allowing the Aces to conclude the half with one final possession.

Building officials examined the playing surface while team staff and referees contacted the WNBA to inform them of the situation. Play was suspended during halftime.