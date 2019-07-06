Vegas Summer League: Games back on track after quake — VIDEO
Satuday’s NBA Summer League schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will proceed as planned after an earthquake ended play early the night before.
Saturday’s NBA Summer League schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will proceed as planned, the league announced.
Two games were halted in the second half Friday and another canceled outright when an earthquake struck. Officials were especially concerned about the large scoreboard that hangs over the floor at the Thomas & Mack and was swaying during the quake.
“After a thorough survey was completed this morning by two separate independent structural engineers, Thomas & Mack and Cox have both been deemed safe to open,” the NBA said in a statement.
Games at Cox begin at noon, with the Utah Jazz facing the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Detroit Pistons play the Portland Trail Blazers at 12:30 p.m. to open play in the Thomas & Mack.
