Vegas Summer League: Games back on track after quake — VIDEO

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Philadelphia 76ers during a basketball game at the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket to dunk against the New York Knicks during the first half of the Vegas Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) dunks against the New York Knicks during the first half of the Vegas Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks' RJ Barrett goes to the basket against Javon Bess (41) during the first half of the Vegas Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Saturday’s NBA Summer League schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will proceed as planned, the league announced.

Two games were halted in the second half Friday and another canceled outright when an earthquake struck. Officials were especially concerned about the large scoreboard that hangs over the floor at the Thomas & Mack and was swaying during the quake.

“After a thorough survey was completed this morning by two separate independent structural engineers, Thomas & Mack and Cox have both been deemed safe to open,” the NBA said in a statement.

Games at Cox begin at noon, with the Utah Jazz facing the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Detroit Pistons play the Portland Trail Blazers at 12:30 p.m. to open play in the Thomas & Mack.

