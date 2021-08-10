Vegas Summer League report: NBA star shows up, Knicks shine

Check out all the highlights from the second day of NBA Summer League action Monday.

Golden State's Derrick Alston Jr. (29) drives the ball around Orlando's Jeff Dowtin (40) against during the first half of an NBA Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Basketball fans celebrate after a three-pointer from Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Golden State Warrios at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Orlando won 91-89 in overtime. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s results

New York 94, Indiana 86

New Orleans 94, Chicago 77

Philadelphia 95, Dallas 73

Memphis 91, Brooklyn 84

Sacramento 80, Charlotte 70

Minnesota 91, San Antonio 89

Orlando 91, Golden State 89

Milwaukee 81, L.A. Clippers 78

Utah 63, Phoenix 57

Tuesday’s schedule

3 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Indiana, NBA TV (Cox)

4 p.m.: Boston vs. Denver, ESPNU (T&M)

5 p.m.: Chicago vs. San Antonio, NBA TV (Cox)

6 p.m.: Detroit vs. Houston, ESPN (T&M)

7 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Washington, NBA TV (Cox)

8 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, ESPNU (T&M)

Spotted

Guard Kelsey Plum, who won gold in Tokyo with the U.S. 3-on-3 basketball team, and her Aces teammate, Liz Cambage, were at Cox Pavilion.

NBA champions Kawhi Leonard and Dwyane Wade were two of the most notable names in attendance for the second day of Summer League action, but plenty of league’s other stars showed up as well.

The top three picks in the 2020 NBA draft — Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Golden State’s James Weisman and Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball — all supported their teams. They brought teammates as well.

The Timberwolves also were represented by guard D’Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns. Ball sat next to guard Terry Rozier and forward Miles Bridges. Weisman watched with guard Juan Toscano-Anderson and center Kevon Looney.

Other notable names at the Thomas & Mack Center or Cox Pavilion included 2020 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant of Memphis, 2020 Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram of New Orleans and 2021 NBA champion Bobby Portis of Milwaukee.

The most accomplished attendee was Hall of Famer player and longtime NBA executive Jerry West, who watched games in both buildings.

Knicks duo shines

New York’s pair of 2020 first-round picks were outstanding in the Thomas & Mack Center’s opening game.

Forward Obi Toppin, the eighth overall pick, had 22 points and nine rebounds in a win against the Pacers. Guard Immanuel Quickley, the 25th pick, was even better with 32 points and eight assists. It was the first 30-point performance of the Summer League.

New York coach Tom Thibodeau watched both players from a courtside seat and chatted with each after the game. The Knicks surprised many by making the playoffs last season, and growth from Toppin and Quickley could help them do it again.

Grizzlies show promise

Not to be outdone, a pair of Memphis second-year players put on a show at Cox Pavilion.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was 6-for-8 from 3-point ranger against the Nets and finished with 32 points. The 30th pick in 2020 made two 3s in the final minute to help Memphis close out.

His teammate Xavier Tillman Sr., taken five picks later, was nearly as good. Tillman had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two huge celebrations after each of Bane’s last-minute 3s.

The pair each finished plus-26.

Player of the day

Quickley, for his all-around performance.

Honorable mention goes to Bane and Orlando rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who was taken fifth overall in July. The former Gonzaga standout had a game-high 24 points, including six in overtime, nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist.