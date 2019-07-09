Vegas Summer League: Wrapping up Day 4

Thunder, Celtics and Bulls among those who were victorious on Monday.

Fans cheer for their team during the Vegas Summer League game between the Washington Wizard the Brooklyn Nets at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wrapping up the fourth day of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Monday’s results

■ Thunder 84, Sixers 81 (OT) — Kevin Hurvey scored 17 points to lead Oklahoma City and Luguentz Dort added 15. Zhaire Smith continued his strong play with a game-high 18 points for Philadelphia, which rallied to force the extra session with a layup by Matisse Thybulle despite trailing by as many as 31 points late in the second quarter.

■ Kings 105, Mavericks 101 — Milton Doyle had 22 points to lead Sacramento. Final Four hero Kyle Guy supplied 19. Cameron Payne had 32 points for Dallas.

■ Pistons 102, Pacers 84 — Matt Costello had 20 points and Jared Uthoff had 17 for Detroit. Indiana’s 2018 first-round pick, Aaron Holiday, scored a team-high 20.

■ Nets 88, Wizards 85— Dzanan Musa blocked Troy Caupain’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to preserve the win for Brooklyn. Josh Gray led the Nets with 19 points. First-round draft pick Rui Hachimura had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wizards, who also got 16 points and nine rebounds from former Centennial High star Troy Brown Jr.

■ Spurs 93, Raptors 90 — Lonnie Walker IV scored a game-high 32 points for San Antonio, and Devin Eubanks added 19. Jordan Loyd led Toronto with 27 points and Chris Boucher posted 24 points and 12 rebounds.

■ Celtics 89, Cavaliers 72 — Carsen Edwards scored 14 points and Tacko Fall added 12 points for Boston. First-round pick Dylan Windler had a game-high 15 points for Cleveland, and Naz Mitrou-Long scored 13.

■ Timberwolves 100, Bucks 91 — Mitchell Creek scored 18 points for Minnesota to lead six players in double figures. Elijah Bryant scored a game-high 31 for Milwaukee and added seven rebounds.

■ Pelicans 109, Bulls 72 — Jaxson Hayes, selected with the No. 8 overall pick in last month’s draft, had a game-high 28 points and three blocks for New Orleans. Coby White, selected No. 7 overall, had 25 points for Chicago.

■ China 84, Hornets 80 — Qi Zhou had 17 points and nine rebounds in the victory. Arnoldas Kulboka led all scorers with 18 for Charlotte, which got six points from former San Diego State standout Jalen McDaniels and nine from former UNR star Cody Martin.

■ Warriors 88, Lakers 80 — First-round pick Jordan Poole scored 23 points to help Golden State win the final game of the night. Former UNR star Jordan Caroline made all 12 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 27 points and five rebounds for Los Angeles.

Monday’s attendance

13,866 (both venues). Total through three days: 63,129.

Star of the day

San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV scored 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting and added six rebounds in his team’s win over the Toronto Raptors. Walker played collegiately at Miami and was a first-round pick in 2018, but tore his meniscus last October and played in only 17 games as a rookie.

On the scene

North Carolina men’s coach Roy Williams attended the afternoon games at Thomas & Mack Center, as did Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. … Phildelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris attended his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. … Sacramento Kings standouts Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley watched their team play the Dallas Mavericks. … Washington Wizards guards Bradley Beal and John Wall watched their squad play the Brooklyn Nets. … Vince Carter hung around both gyms wearing a backpack he never appeared to remove. … Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul sat courtside during the evening slate.

Tuesday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Orlando vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

■ Utah vs. Portland, 3 p.m.

■ Boston vs. Denver, 5 p.m.

■ Houston vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Oklahoma City vs. Croatia, 12:30 p.m.

■ Atlanta vs. Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

■ Memphis vs. Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

■ Toronto vs. New York, 6:30 p.m.

■ Washington vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 8:30 p.m.