Vegas Summer League: Wrapping up Day 5

Miami’s first-round draft pick, Tyler Herro, scored a game-high 25 points and added seven rebounds and five assists in a win against the Magic.

Denver Nuggets' Jae'sean Tate (6) goes to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half a basketball game at the Vegas Summer League in the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers' Cody Demps (7) battles for a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks' Tahjere McCall (8) during the second half a basketball game at the Vegas Summer League in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Indiana Pacers' Jaylen Johnson reaches for a rebound over teammate Alize Johnson (24) while playing the Atlanta Hawks during the second half a basketball game at the Vegas Summer League in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Phoenix Suns' Ray Spalding (26) dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half a basketball game at the Vegas Summer League in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wrapping up the fifth day of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Tuesday’s results

■ Thunder 84, Croatia 76 — Kevin Harvey scored 13 points to lead five Oklahoma City players in double figures. Pavle Marcinkovic had 12 points to pace the Croatian national team.

■ Heat 96, Magic 92 — Miami’s first-round draft pick, Tyler Herro, scored a game-high 25 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Teammate Yante Maten had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Amile Jefferson had 24 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando.

■ Hawks 87, Pacers 67 — Jordan Sibert came off the bench to score a game-high 21 points for Atlanta while Charles Brown added 18 points. Alize Johnson led Indiana with 18 points.

■ Jazz 97, Trail Blazers 93 — Tony Bradley and Tanner McGrew scored 17 points apiece to lead Utah. Anfernee Simons of Portland had 35 points, the most of any player at Summer League thus far.

■ Grizzlies 79, Suns 69 — Tyler Harvey scored a game-high 19 points for Memphis, and Keenan Evans added 15 points. Elie Okobo had a team-high 15 points for Phoenix.

■ Celtics 95, Nuggets 82 — Carsen Edwards had 23 points for Boston and Grant Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Goodwin tallied a game-high 28 points for Denver.

■ Raptors 85, Knicks 73 — Chris Boucher led Toronto with 23 points, and Malcolm Miller provided 19 points and eight rebounds. RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall draft pick in June, had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for New York.

■ Rockets 94, Kings 92 — Gary Clark had 24 points for Houston and Chris Clemons added 20 points. Final Four hero Kyle Guy of Virginia had 16 points for Sacramento.

■ Clippers 90, Wizards 72 — Former first-round pick Jerome Robinson scored 17 points for Los Angeles, and Amir Coffey and Terance Mann added 15 points apiece. Admiral Schofield had 16 points for Washington, for which Centennial graduate Troy Brown Jr. played seven minutes.

Tuesday’s attendance

11,803 (both venues). Total through five days: 74,932.

Star of the day

Portland Trail Blazers second-year guard Anfernee Simons scored 35 points on 13-of-18 shooting, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Simons was drafted No. 24 overall in 2018, and played 20 games during his rookie saeason.

On the scene

Atlanta native and recording artist Quavo of the hip-hop trio Migos sat courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center to watch the Hawks play the Indiana Pacers. Indiana guards Victor Oladipo and Malcolm Brogdon attended the game as well. … Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald sat courtside to watch the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies. … DeAndre Ayton, drafted No. 1 overall by the Suns in 2018, also sat courtside to watch his team. … Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray watched part of the night slate. … Flavor Flav of the hip-hop group Public Enemy was also at the night slate. … Hall of Fame forward Dennis Rodman watched the nightcap with Los Angeles Clippers executive and basketball legend Jerry West.

Wednesday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Philadelphia vs. Detroit, noon

■ Charlotte vs. Chicago, 2 p.m.

■ Minnesota vs. Miami, 4 p.m.

■ San Antonio vs. Phoenix, 6 p.m.

■ Team China vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Dallas vs. Team Croatia, 12:30 p.m.

■ Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

■ Cleveland vs. New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

■ Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York, 6:30 p.m.

■ Golden State vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff