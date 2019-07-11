Vegas Summer League: Wrapping up Day 6

Second-year Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown became the second player to record a triple-double at the Vegas Summer League to help his team defeat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Basketball fans look on during a timeout in a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Vegas Summer League in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wrapping up the sixth day of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Wednesday’s results

■ Pistons 96, 76ers 81 — Second-year guard Bruce Brown became the second player to record a Vegas Summer League triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to help Detroit (4-0) top Philly (1-3).

■ Mavericks 79, Croatia 71 — Guard Yudai Baba scored 19 points off the bench as Dallas (3-1) downed Croatia (0-4). Guard Josh Reaves added 15 points for the Mavericks.

■ Bulls 75, Hornets 72 — Rookie center Daniel Gafford had 20 points and 10 rebounds and made two free throws with 3.3 seconds left to lead the Bulls (2-2) to a tight win over the Hornets (1-3). No. 7 overall pick Coby White had 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and only one turnover for Chicago.

■ Nets 93, Magic 85 — Third-year center Jarrett Allen scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Brooklyn (3-1) best Orlando (1-3). Guard Jeremiah Hill had a game-high 21 points for the Magic.

■ Timberwolves 90, Heat 87 — Rookie center Naz Reid made two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining to help Minnesota (4-0) finish a comeback win against Miami (3-1). Reid had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to help the Timberwolves overcome a 20-point third-quarter deficit.

■ Pelicans 99, Cavaliers 78 — Rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a game-high 26 points to help New Orleans (3-1) rout Cleveland (1-3). Alexander-Walker, the No. 17 pick in the 2019 draft, shot 10-for-20, including 3-for-7 from 3-point range.

■ Suns 79, Spurs 78 — Rookie guard Jalen Lecque scored 14 points, including two game-winning free throws with 5.9 seconds left, off the bench as Phoenix (2-1) narrowly defeated San Antonio (2-2). Spurs rookie guard Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a game-high 19 points and added six rebounds.

■ Knicks 117, Lakers 96 — Second-year forward Kevin Knox scored a game-high 25 points and New York (1-3) powered past Los Angeles (0-4). No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks. New York’s 117 points are a 2019 Vegas Summer League high.

■ Bucks 84, China 67 — Center Jock Landale had 23 points as Milwaukee (2-2) coasted past China (1-3). Guard Elijah Bryant added 15 points for the Bucks.

■ Warriors 73, Nuggets 69 — Second year guard Jacob Evans had 17 points as Golden State (3-1) narrowly defeated Denver (1-2). Guard Jordan Poole, the Warriors’ first-round pick, added 12 points.

Wednesday’s attendance

14,106 (both venues). Total through six days: 89,038.

Star of the day

Brown, who was a 2018 second-round pick by the Pistons. He and New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball are the only two players to record a Vegas Summer League triple-double, though Ball did so twice in 2017.

On the scene

Bucks star and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo watched his brother Kostas score three points for the Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center. … Bulls players Otto Porter Jr., Zach LaVine and Thaddeus Young took in their team’s game against the Hornets at Cox Pavilion. … Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown sat courtside at Thomas & Mack throughout the afternoon and early evening. … Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning watched the Heat play the Timberwolves at Cox Pavilion. … Danny Green, celebrating an NBA title and a new contract with the Lakers, sat courtside at Thomas & Mack to watch his team play the Knicks. … Bucks guard Khris Middleton watched his team play Team China at Cox Pavilion.

Thursday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Indiana vs. Toronto, 3 p.m.

■ Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 5 p.m.

■ Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ Atlanta vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.

■ Houston vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m.

■ Boston vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff