Warriors prospect Jonathan Kuminga rebounds from bad game

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, scored 28 points against the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Summer League.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga speaks to reporters Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas after an 86-85 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. (Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BySamGordon

The final stat line read like this: four points on 2-of-10 shooting, five turnovers, 0 of 4 from 3-point range and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line.

“One of the worst games I’ve ever played in my life,” Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga said of his Friday performance, moments after one of the best games of his life.

Kuminga bounced back in big way Sunday, scoring 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting to go with seven rebounds, four assists and a block in Golden State’s 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the Thomas & Mack Center. He struggled some with his shooting touch, missing six of seven 3-point attempts and 11 of his 18 free throws.

But he was aggressive within the flow of the offense, earning praise from Warriors Summer League coach Jama Mahlalela.

“I think the first game, sometimes you’re pushing too much or trying to do too much, and today we talked about letting the game come to him,” Mahlalela said. “As a player, he realized the more he can move the ball early, the better (it’s going to be) when it comes back to him.”

The Warriors have high hopes for Kuminga, the No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 draft who flashed brilliance during his rookie season for the NBA champions. He played in 70 games, starting 12 and averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. He thrived in transition and has the tools at 6 feet, 8 inches to be an impactful, versatile defender.

He played sparingly in the postseason on a veteran-laden team that rolled to its fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons.

But the roster turned over amid free agency, and the losses of Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica figure to open more minutes for Kuminga.

The Warriors develop young players as well as any other team in the league.

“I know what I’m capable of doing with Steph (Curry), Klay (Thompson) and Draymond (Green) on the court,” Kuminga said. “I just go out there and execute everything and help the team win.”

Wiseman returns

Warriors center James Wiseman — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft — played his first organized game Sunday since April 10, 2021. The 21-year-old tore the meniscus in his right knee and missed the 2021-22 season.

Wiseman started in the frontcourt alongside Kuminga, logging 11 points, two rebounds, two blocks and seven fouls in 20 minutes.

Mahlalela said Wiseman probably will play Tuesday when the Warriors face the Boston Celtics.

