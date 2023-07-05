Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut leads to sellout

Day 1 of NBA Summer League has sold out as No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama is set to make his highly anticipated league debut.

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama handles the ball following an introductory news conference in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Thomas & Mack Center decked out in NBA Summer League advertisements on Wednesday, July 05, 2023. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Friday will see the San Antonio Spurs and the 7-foot-3½-inch Wembanyama face off against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m., leading to fans selling out Day 1 on Monday. A sellout for a Summer League day is 17,500 tickets, per the NBA.

The game will mark the third time Wembanyama has played in Southern Nevada, as he played a pair of games with his former French team Metropolitans 92 against G League Ignite at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson last year. Game 1 of that series also featured Ignite star and No. 3 overall draft pick Scoot Henderson.

Henderson is also slated to make his Summer League debut at 5 p.m. Friday with the Portland Trail Blazers when they play the Houston Rockets at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Another big draw on the first day is the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Golden State Warriors, both of which routinely draw large Summer League crowds.

The Summer League begins Friday and runs through July 17, with games taking place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

