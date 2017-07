Fans packed the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion Saturday for the second day of NBA Summer League.

Who are you rooting for at NBA Summer League? (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans packed the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion Saturday for the second day of NBA Summer League.

We walked the concourse and talked to fans to see who they were rooting for and why.

Check out the video above.

More NBA Summer League: Follow all of our NBA Summer League coverage online at reviewjournal.com/summerleague and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Gabriella Benavidez at gbenavidez@reviewjournal.com. Follow @latina_ish on Twitter.