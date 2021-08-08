Wizards-Pacers NBA Summer League game postponed

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed with the game against the Pacers.

Vegas Summer League (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Washington Wizards-Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League game scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Cox Pavilion has been postponed, according to a release from the league.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed with the game against the Pacers, the release said.

