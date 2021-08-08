102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
NBA Summer League

Wizards-Pacers NBA Summer League game postponed

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2021 - 11:07 am
 
Vegas Summer League (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Vegas Summer League (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Washington Wizards-Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League game scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday at Cox Pavilion has been postponed, according to a release from the league.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed with the game against the Pacers, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
Unhealthy Clark County air quality alert extended through Sunday
2
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
3
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
4
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
5
Raiders’ rebuilt offensive line making strides in camp
Raiders’ rebuilt offensive line making strides in camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST