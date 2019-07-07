Wrapping up Day 2 of the NBA Summer League

A recap of Saturday’s NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (8) looks to pass the ball during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Wrapping up the second day of the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Saturday’s results

■ Pistons 93, Trail Blazers 73 — Svi Mykhailiuk scored 18 points and teammate Bruce Brown had 17 points and 10 assists to lead Detroit. Anfernee Simons scored 15 points for Portland, and Devin Robinson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

■ Bucks 89, Hawks 83 — Bonzie Colson scored 18 points to power the Bucks past the Hawks. Jordan Sibert led Atlanta with 22 points. Former UNLV guard Kris Clyburn did not log any playing time for Milwaukee.

■ Jazz 78, Thunder 66 — Tony Bradley scored 19 points for Utah and Miye Oni and Justin Wright-Foreman added 14 points apiece. Hamidou Diallo led Oklahoma City with 20 points.

■ Celtics 96, 76ers 82 — Carsen Edwards scored 20 points for Boston, and Javonte Green and Grant Williams each added 12. For Philadelphia, Matisse Thybulle scored 15 points, and Marial Shayok and Zhaire Smith each had 14.

■ Grizzlies 101, Pacers 75 — Bruno Caboclo scored 19 points and Yuta Watanabe supplied 15 points to lead Memphis by Indiana. Aaron Holiday had a game-high 24 points for the Pacers.

■ Clippers 93, Lakers 87 — Mfiondu Kabengele totaled 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Clippers, and Amir Coffey scored 17 points. Devontae Cacok and Joe Young each scored 17 points for the Lakers, and Cacok also had eight rebounds.

■ Mavericks 113, Rockets 81 — Daryl Macon led five players in double figures for Dallas with 16 points. Chris Clemons had a game-high 25 points for Houston.

■ Wizards 84, Pelicans 79 — Troy Brown Jr. finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Wizards. His three-point play with 18.4 seconds left put Washington ahead 82-78. Justin Robinson added 15 points, and No. 9 draft pick Rui Hachimura scored 14. Trevon Bluiett led New Orleans with 23 points.

■ Kings 94, Team China 77 — Kyle Guy’s 21 points led five Sacramento players in double figures. Justin James added 16 points. Ailun Guo scored 20 points for China.

■ Warriors 80, Raptors 71 — Jacob Evans III had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors, and teammate Jordan Poole scored 21 points. Chris Boucher totaled 21 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto.

Saturday’s attendance

17,500 (both venues). Total through one day: 35,000.

Star of the day

Washington Wizards second-year pro Troy Brown Jr., a Centennial High graduate, came back to Las Vegas and put up a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. “I love Vegas,” Brown said. “Just being in front of my home crowd definitely gave me a little bit of jitters, but nothing better than playing here.”

On the scene

Smiling Los Angeles Clippers executive and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West, hours after nabbing prized free agent Kawhi Leonard, sat courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center. Later, current Laker LeBron James and soon-to-be Laker Anthony Davis walked in and chatted with West. … Two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert watched his Utah Jazz take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cox Pavilion. … Portland star Damian Lillard and teammate Rodney Hood watched the Trail Blazers play the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack. … Atlanta standout Trae Young took in the Hawks’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Cox. … Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons checked out his 76ers against the Boston Celtics in the Thomas & Mack.

^

Sunday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Brooklyn vs. Team Croatia, 1 p.m.

■ Denver vs. Orlando, 3 p.m.

■ Utah vs. Miami, 5 p.m.

■ Houston vs. Portland, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

■ San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 12:30 p.m.

■ Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

■ Chicago vs. Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

■ New York vs. Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

■ Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis, 8:30 p.m.