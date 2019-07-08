Wrapping up Day 3 at the NBA Summer League

How Sunday’s action at the NBA Summer League played out at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Basketball fans cheer for free items during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wrapping up the third day of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Sunday’s results

■ Spurs 106, Hornets 96 — Keldon Johnson and Quinndary Weatherspoon each scored 19 points for San Antonio. Miles Bridges, the No. 12 pick in the 2018 draft, led Charlotte with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

■ Nets 74, Croatia 58 — Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs scored 15 apiece for Brooklyn. Antonio Vrankovic led Croatia with 12 points.

■ Timberwolves 90, Hawks 66 — Josh Okogie led Minnesota with 15 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Former UNLV player Brandon McCoy totaled four points and a rebound in three minutes. For Atlanta, Omari Spellman finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. DeAndre Hunter, the No. 4 pick of this year’s draft, scored six points in 20 minutes.

■ Cavaliers 82, Bulls 75 — Naz Mitrou-Long had 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead Cleveland. Mychal Mulder led Chicago with 18 points and No. 7 overall draft choice Coby White finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

■ Nuggets 84, Magic 79 — Terence Davis had 22 points and five assists to lead Denver. Erik McCree led Orlando with 17 points.

■ Heat 93, Jazz 81 — Kendrick Nunn scored a game-high 22 points to lead Miami and Duncan Robinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Willie Reed had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Utah.

■ Trail Blazers 97, Rockets 87 — Gary Trent Jr. had 31 points on 10-for-12 shooting to go with six rebounds and five assists for Portland. Isaiah Hartenstein scored 22 for Houston.

■ Suns 105, Knicks 100 (OT) — James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points and Jared Harper and Rayvonte Rice 19 apiece for Phoenix. Ignas Brazdeikis led all New York scorers with 30 points. RJ Barrett, who went third in the draft to the Knicks, totaled eight points and 10 rebounds.

■ Grizzlies 87, Clippers 75 — Brandon Clarke, the No. 21 pick in this year’s draft, made 7 of 11 shots and scored 17 points to lead Memphis. Grayson Allen also scored 17 points. Clippers No. 27 selection Mfiondu Kabengele had 19 points.

Sunday’s attendance

14,263 (both venues). Total through three days: 49,263.

Star of the day

Gary Trent Jr. almost couldn’t miss for the Portland Trail Blazers. Not only did he go 10-for-12 overall, Trent was 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the victory over the Houston Rockets.

On the scene

Gov. Steve Sisolak and NBA commissioner Adam Silver sat next to each other at the Thomas &Mack Center. … The No. 1 pick in 2017, Markelle Fultz, was at Cox Pavilion watching his Orlando Magic. … Last year’s top pick, Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton, saw his Suns play the New York Knicks at the Thomas &Mack. … New Utah guard Mike Conley Jr. watched the Jazz face the Miami Heat at Cox.

Monday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

■ Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, noon

■ Indiana vs. Detroit, 2 p.m.

■ Toronto vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

■ Milwaukee vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m.

■ Team China vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m.

At Thomas &Mack Center

■ Sacramento vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m.

■ Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

■ Cleveland vs. Boston, 4:30 p.m.

■ New Orleans vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

■ Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m.