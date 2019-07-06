Zion Williamson out for NBA Summer League

A knee injury has sidelined New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson for the rest of the NBA Summer League. The Pelicans said it was a precautionary move.

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson (1) returns to the bench as the team plays the New York Knicks during the first half of the Vegas Summer League basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, whose expected appearance helped sell out the first two days of the NBA Summer League, was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

He bruised his left knee in Friday night’s earthquake-shortened 80-74 victory over the New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft and one of the more highly touted rookies in recent years.

He leaping and dunking ability was a fan attraction, and he even was cheered in pregame Friday for some of his dunks. His strip of New York’s Kevin Knox and dunk in that game made ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays.

“Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”

Injury Update: Zion Williamson, who left last night’s game against the Knicks with a bruised left knee, will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Summer League, David Griffin announced today. Statement from Griffin: pic.twitter.com/cfxWvldTTv — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 6, 2019

