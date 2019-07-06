101°F
NBA Summer League

Zion Williamson out for NBA Summer League

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sam Gordon Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2019 - 1:59 pm
 

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, whose expected appearance helped sell out the first two days of the NBA Summer League, was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

He bruised his left knee in Friday night’s earthquake-shortened 80-74 victory over the New York Knicks at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft and one of the more highly touted rookies in recent years.

He leaping and dunking ability was a fan attraction, and he even was cheered in pregame Friday for some of his dunks. His strip of New York’s Kevin Knox and dunk in that game made ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays.

“Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter. Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

