NBA to bring in-season tournament back to Las Vegas

The NBA Cup will be played in Las Vegas for the third straight season. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in last year’s championship game.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder compete during the second half of the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hoists the NBA Cup trophy after winning the NBA Cup tournament championship basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 at T-Mobile Arena, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The finale of the NBA’s in-season tournament is returning to Las Vegas.

The semifinals and championship game of the NBA Cup will be played Dec. 13 and 16, the NBA announced Wednesday. No venue was announced, but the 2023 and 2024 games were played at T-Mobile Arena.

The NBA did not commit to returning to Las Vegas for a third time after last year’s championship game, when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81. Commissioner Adam Silver said there was interest to play the final three games in home team markets.

Last year’s semifinals and championship game saw a combined announced attendance of 53,569.

In 2023, the NBA Cup was estimated to have generated $53.1 million in economic impact, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said. The LVCVA sponsored the event for the first two years, with $2.25 million in 2023 and $1.6 million in 2024.

The LVCVA estimated that 26,000 fans came from out of state for the 2023 NBA Cup and 17,000 in 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

