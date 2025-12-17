60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball

NBA to make expansion decision in 2026, league commissioner says

NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media during a news conference ahead of the NBA Cup ...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses the media during a news conference ahead of the NBA Cup championship game Dec. 16, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Losee’s Jaylin Trotter (32) looks for an open pass during a basketball game at Liberty H ...
Liberty defeats Losee in boys basketball — PHOTOS
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on during the second half of an NBA baske ...
Young Spurs hope NBA Cup run could propel return to league prominence
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) signals another three-point basket against the New Yor ...
Knicks star makes MVP case in NBA Cup semifinal at T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS
‘I still believe in this team’: Rebels endure another upset loss — PHOTOS
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2025 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2025 - 6:06 pm

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that the league should have clarity on the potential to expand to new markets, including Las Vegas, sometime in 2026.

During a news conference at T-Mobile Arena ahead of the NBA Cup championship game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, Silver said the conversations with league owners are ongoing and Las Vegas and Seattle are still among the markets being eyed as expansion city targets.

Silver again highlighted that expanding the NBA domestically is essentially selling equity in the league, going from 30 teams to 32, which isn’t the case as the league also looks at creating global leagues.

“It’s a much more difficult economic analysis,” Silver said. “It requires predicting the future at the same time Seattle and Las Vegas are two incredible cities.

“Obviously, we had a team in Seattle. They had great success. We have a WNBA team here in Las Vegas, the Aces. We’ve had the summer league here for 20 years. We’ve played our Cup games here, so we’re very familiar with (Las Vegas).”

Las Vegas has a bevy of entertainment options and already is home to the NFL, NHL, WNBA and the MLB set to begin on the Strip in 2028 when the Athletics finish building their $2 billion ballpar. Still, Silver said he has no doubts the NBA would be successful in Southern Nevada.

“Despite all the major league teams that are here now and other entertainment properties, that this city could support an NBA team,” Silver said. “I think we’re in a process of working with our teams and gauging the level of interest.

“Having a better understanding of what the economics would be on the ground for the particular teams and what a pro forma would look like for them. Then sometime in 2026 we will make a determination.”

The NBA has been eyeing expansion for several years, with Silver addressing the situation several times over the years with events in Las Vegas and other new conferences tied to key events, such as the NBA Finals. With a new collective bargaining agreement in place and a new media rights deal signed, the league began an earnest exploration of expansion.

“I want to be sensitive there, about this notion that we’re somehow teasing these markets,” Silver said. “Because I know we’ve been talking about it for a while.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES