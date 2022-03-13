4 Mountain West teams selected to NCAA Tournament

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament was announced Sunday. The First Four games are Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, and the full tournament opens Thursday.

Four Mountain West teams made the NCAA Tournament field.

Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are the four No. 1 seeds.

Mountain West regular-season and tournament champion Boise State is the eighth seed in the West Region and will face No. 9 Memphis on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

Colorado State is the sixth seed in the South and will play No. 11 Michigan on Thursday in Indianapolis.

San Diego State is the eighth seed in the Midwest and will play No. 9 Creighton on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

In the East, Wyoming and fellow 12th seed Indiana will play each other in a First Four game on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner faces No. 5 Saint Mary’s on Thursday in Portland, Oregon.

