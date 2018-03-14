Crazy college basketball season capped by crazier ending

Michigan State guard Miles Bridges (22) celebrates with his teammates while coming into the bench during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten conference tournament, Friday, March 2, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Michigan State won 63-60. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, of Germany, and Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) dive for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal college basketball game, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) puts up a shot against Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) during the first half of an NCAA Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal college basketball game, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) is fouled as he drives between Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, left, and guard Joshua Langford (1) during the second half of an NCAA Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal college basketball game, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in New York. Michigan won 75-64. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) is double teamed by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) and forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the second half of an NCAA Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal college basketball game, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in New York. Michigan won 75-64.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, celebrates with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) after Michigan defeated Purdue 75-66 to win the NCAA Big Ten Conference tournament championship college basketball game, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, right, pulls down a rebound against Purdue guard P.J. Thompson (11) during the second half of the NCAA Big Ten Conference tournament championship college basketball game, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in New York. Michigan won 75-66. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) drives past Sean McDermott (22) and Kelan Martin (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament semifinals Friday, March 9, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Villanova's Omari Spellman (14) defends against Providence's Rodney Bullock (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Villanova's Omari Spellman (14) shoots over Providence's Kalif Young (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) shoots over Providence's Rodney Bullock (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Villanova's Mikal Bridges (25) shoots over Providence's Isaiah Jackson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo (10) drives past Providence's Jalen Lindsey (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, left, Mikal Bridges, Eric Paschall (4) and teammates, rear, celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Providence in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. Villanova won 76-66. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Villanova's Jalen Brunson, left, celebrates with Donte DiVincenzo after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Providence in the Big East men's tournament final Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. Villanova won 76-66 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Arizona's Rawle Alkins dunks over Southern California's Elijah Stewart during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 men's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 75-61. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Arizona's Deandre Ayton reacts after a dunk against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 men's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 75-61. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Arizona's Allonzo Trier shoots while Southern California's Nick Rakocevic defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 men's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 75-61. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Arizona's Rawle Alkins dunks over Southern California's Elijah Stewart during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 men's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 75-61. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Each year around this time, the debate about which teams made the NCAA Tournament and where they are seeded starts to die down and the real arguments begin.

How do you win your bracket contest?

You know, for entertainment purposes only.

There are a lot of theories. They’re all wrong.

Even the adage about the lady in accounting who never has seen a game and wins the pool just by picking the cuter mascot is preposterous.

Wouldn’t that mean she would pick University of Maryland, Baltimore County (Retrievers) over Virginia (Cavaliers) in the first round?

Bracket busted.

There just isn’t a magic formula to help you win. The best bet is to combine a solid base of college basketball knowledge with imagination.

Then throw a dart.

If you really want a tip, it’s pretty established at this point: Pick a few upsets early and look at chalk late.

Realistically, you’re probably going to pick the wrong upsets and the wrong favorites to make a deep run. But at least you will have a chance.

All this said, it’s that time again to make myself look foolish by publishing my prognostications for the tournament along with a few thoughts on each region.

It will look good until about 1 p.m. Thursday.

East Region

At first glance, one wouldn’t be blamed for suggesting a Villanova fan might have picked the brackets.

The Wildcats appear to have a clear path to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Jay Wright’s team should have no problem advancing past the first-round game, along with most of the other higher-seeded teams in this region.

Butler, a team battle-tested from the grind of Big East play, upsets intrastate rival Purdue in the bottom half of the bracket, and seeds hold on the top half with Villanova and Wichita State reaching the Sweet 16.

Former UNLV coach, well, sort of, Chris Beard continues the run by leading his Texas Tech squad to the Elite Eight and ending Butler’s run.

Top-seeded Villanova eliminates the Shockers, then Texas Tech to reach the Final Four.

The first look at the bracket was right. It’s tough to see the Wildcats getting derailed on the way to San Antonio.

Midwest Region

It might seem as if this region is loaded with traditional power programs.

That’s probably because it’s true.

Five of the teams in this region have won national titles, the most in any bracket.

Kansas is one of those teams. The Jayhawks get through the first round over Penn, a team some people are picking to become the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 in the current format.

This bracket also features a round of 32 game pitting double-digit seeds against each other, as I have College of Charleston and New Mexico State springing early upsets.

Charleston reaches the Sweet 16, along with Kansas, Michigan State and Rhode Island, which sends Duke home early.

Michigan State and Kansas end the Cinderella runs and then Tom Izzo’s team makes the Final Four.

The theme of favoring elite coaches should be emerging at this point.

South Region

Virginia is the top overall seed, but the committee did the Cavaliers no favors.

Tony Bennett’s team could play Arizona, perhaps the tournament’s most talented team, in the Sweet 16.

That’s the matchup on my bracket, with the Cavaliers eliminating Creighton and Arizona beating Davidson.

Loyola-Chicago, a team people finally might learn about this week, upsets Miami and Tennessee to reach the Sweet 16. Cincinnati defeats UNR, then advances by ending Loyola-Chicago’s run.

That leaves the Virginia-Arizona matchup. Deandre Ayton can’t be stopped by the FBI, the pack line defense or even a pack of wolves.

You think Cincinnati has a chance against a juggernaut like that?

Arizona cashes in the chip on its shoulder for a trip to San Antonio.

West Region

There has to be one bracket that goes according to form, and this is it for me.

The top four seeds reach the Sweet 16, but a few lower-seeded teams advance past the first round.

Florida State, South Dakota State, San Diego State and Providence each win one game before getting eliminated.

Seeds holding form might not be fun in the early rounds, but it sets up great matchups as the tournament progresses.

Gonzaga defeats Xavier in one matchup, and Michigan stays hot against North Carolina in the other and the ghost of Chris Webber is exorcised forever.

Did we mention how important coaches are in this tournament?

Mark Few and John Beilein are two of the best. Michigan is playing at an elite level and will knock off the Zags.

Final Four

The last teams standing — Villanova, Michigan State, Arizona and Michigan — all have championship pedigree.

Villanova has been among the best teams all season, but Izzo coaches Michigan State to a victory in one semifinal.

Beilein has a chance to make the championship game a battle for Michigan, but the Wolverines’ run ends against Arizona.

That leaves the Spartans and Wildcats playing for the title.

Here’s where things get crazy.

Ayton and coach Sean Miller get indicted before the game, and former Findlay Prep star Allonzo Trier fails another drug test.

A depleted Arizona roster is blown out by Michigan State, which cuts down the nets in the most anticlimactic championship game in history.

Who saw that coming?

Probably that lady in accounting.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.