Final Four coming to Las Vegas

The 2028 NCAA Men’s Final Four will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The 2028 NCAA Men’s Final Four will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Slated to take place April 1 and 3, 2028, it will will mark the first time Las Vegas hosts the annual end to the college basketball season.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee on Tuesday selected the host sites for the Final Four between 2027 and 2030, with Detroit receiving the 2027 event, Indianapolis being awarded it in 2029 and Arlington, Texas grabbing the 2030 version.

