51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
NCAA Tournament

Final Four coming to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2022 - 9:37 am
 
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Michael ...
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The 2028 NCAA Men’s Final Four will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Slated to take place April 1 and 3, 2028, it will will mark the first time Las Vegas hosts the annual end to the college basketball season.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” said Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee on Tuesday selected the host sites for the Final Four between 2027 and 2030, with Detroit receiving the 2027 event, Indianapolis being awarded it in 2029 and Arlington, Texas grabbing the 2030 version.

This is a developing story.Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
2
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
3
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
4
First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court
First Black woman, Asian-American named to state’s high court
5
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
A reporter’s killing revealed a decade of Robert Telles’ toxic behavior
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) loses the ball against Duke during the first half of ...
Las Vegas finalist to host an NCAA Final Four
By / RJ

Seven cities, including Las Vegas, have been deemed finalists for Final Four championships between 2027 and 2031, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.