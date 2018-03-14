Here are the March Madness parties around Las Vegas

The teams have been selected, the brackets are filled out. It’s officially March Madness.

The first round of the NCAA tournament is underway Thursday and Friday and while streaming the games on your work computer may suffice, bars, restaurants and casinos around Las Vegas are offering viewing parties.

Here’s a look at the March Madness viewing parties across the valley:

The Strip

5 — ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails, The Linq Promenade





When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 331-5600

Info: Half-day open bar for $75, full day open bar for $100.

9 — Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 776-7777

Info: Packages range from $175-$1,750.

15 — Blondies, Planet Hollywood

When: Thursday through April 2

Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (866) 919-7472

Info: Each session is $50 to reserve a seat, or $100 for the day.

14 — Cabo Wabo Cantina, Planet Hollywood

When: Thursday through April 2

Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (866) 919-7472

Info: HDTVs placed on upper and lower levels.

6 — Caesars Palace

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (866) 227-5938

Info: Packages range from $500-$1,000. Alto Bar, Vista Lounge and Montecristo Cigar Bar all have individual packages that include food and drink.

11 — CliQue Bar & Lounge, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 698-7000

Info: Buckets of beer start at $30; fans can reserve couches for sessions or all day.

10 — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 698-7000

Info: $475/person for three-day open bar, $225/person for Thursday or Friday single-day open bar, $125/person Saturday open bar.

8 — The Cromwell

When: Thursday through April 2

Address: 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 777-3777

Info: Packages include a bucket of beer or three drink tickets, and a choice of one pizza or Barbary dogs from Eatwell.

7 — Flamingo

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 733-3111

Info: General admission ticket gets you an open beer bar and open buffet.

17 — Hard Rock Cafe

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 650-8590

Info: Packages start at $195 for guaranteed seating, open bar and game day menu.

18 — LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay

When: Thursday-Friday

Address: 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 632-4700

Info: MVP food and drink package offers breakfast, all-day open bar and barbecue buffet.

4 — The LINQ Hotel

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (800) 634-6441

Info: In addition to the sports book, bars along the Linq Promenade are also offering viewing parties.

12 — Planet Hollywood

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (866) 919-7472

Info: General admission includes open beer bar, buffet and betting stations.

2 — Rockhouse, The Venetian

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 731-9683

Info: Promo code RHMM on the Cityzen app gets you five free drinks every day.

13 — PBR Rock Bar, Planet Hollywood

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 750-1685

Info: Premium open bar from $125 for a half day and $200 for a full day.

3 — The Still, Mirage

When: Thursday-Friday

Address: 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 692-8455

Info: $200 food and beverage minimum for all-day reservation.

16 — Top Golf

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 4627 Koval Lane

Phone: (702) 933-8458

Info: $30 beer buckets for fans.

1 — Treasure Island

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 894-7111

Info: No admission charge; attendees must be 21 or older.

27 — Umami Burger, SLS

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (702) 761-7614

Info: Open bar and food packages start at $60.

Downtown

23 — The D

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 301 Fremont St.

Phone: (702) 388-2400

Info: Man Cave rental includes four 70-inch HDTVs, all-you-can-eat food and beverage and free Wifi.

21 — El Cortez

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 600 Fremont St.

Phone: (702) 385-5200

Info: $4 brats, $3 hot dogs and $3 Budweiser in the Fiesta Room.

22 — Golden Nugget

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 129 Fremont St.

Phone: (866) 946-5336

Info: VIP packages range from $89-$199 for single day, with a $499 package for all four days.

19 — Main Street Station

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 200 N. Main St.

Phone: (702) 387-1896

Info: Triple 7 offering full menu with free admission.

20 — Plaza

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 1 S. Main St.

Phone: (702) 386-2110

Info: William Hill satellite betting stations on-site.

West Valley

24 — Palace Station

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

Phone: (702) 367-2411

Info: Doors open one hour prior to the first-game tipoff; admission free.

25 — Silverton

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road

Phone: (702) 263-7777

Info: Tickets start at $50 for bottomless food and Miller Lite drafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m.

26 — South Point

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Phone: (866) 791-7626

Info: Grand Ballroom doors open at 8 a.m.

East Valley

29 — Ellis Island

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 4178 Koval Lane

Phone: (702) 733-8901

Info: Each ticket includes access to the gameday buffet, all you can drink Ellis Island Beer, a free t-shirt and a raffle ticket for prizes.

30 — The Joint

When: Thursday-Saturday

Address: 4455 Paradise Road

Phone: (702) 693-5000

Info: General admission costs $125 per day for unlimited open bar and open-table seating.

28 — Westgate

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 3000 Paradise Road

Phone: (702) 732-5111

Info: Viewing parties with food and drink specials throughout the location.

Henderson

31 — Green Valley Ranch

When: Thursday-Sunday

Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway

Phone: (702) 617-7777

Info: Drink specials include $2 Bud Lights, $4 Jack Daniels shots, $5 Bloody Mary’s and $6 Patron margaritas.

Did we miss any? If your establishment is hosting a March Madness watch party, email your info to sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com and we’ll add it to our online map.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.