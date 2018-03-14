Here are the March Madness parties around Las Vegas

The teams have been selected, the brackets are filled out. It’s officially March Madness.
The first round of the NCAA tournament is underway Thursday and Friday and while streaming the games on your work computer may suffice, bars, restaurants and casinos around Las Vegas are offering viewing parties.
Here’s a look at the March Madness viewing parties across the valley:
The Strip
5 — ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails, The Linq Promenade
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 331-5600
Info: Half-day open bar for $75, full day open bar for $100.
9 — Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 776-7777
Info: Packages range from $175-$1,750.
15 — Blondies, Planet Hollywood
When: Thursday through April 2
Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (866) 919-7472
Info: Each session is $50 to reserve a seat, or $100 for the day.
14 — Cabo Wabo Cantina, Planet Hollywood
When: Thursday through April 2
Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (866) 919-7472
Info: HDTVs placed on upper and lower levels.
6 — Caesars Palace
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (866) 227-5938
Info: Packages range from $500-$1,000. Alto Bar, Vista Lounge and Montecristo Cigar Bar all have individual packages that include food and drink.
11 — CliQue Bar & Lounge, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 698-7000
Info: Buckets of beer start at $30; fans can reserve couches for sessions or all day.
10 — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 698-7000
Info: $475/person for three-day open bar, $225/person for Thursday or Friday single-day open bar, $125/person Saturday open bar.
8 — The Cromwell
When: Thursday through April 2
Address: 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 777-3777
Info: Packages include a bucket of beer or three drink tickets, and a choice of one pizza or Barbary dogs from Eatwell.
7 — Flamingo
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 733-3111
Info: General admission ticket gets you an open beer bar and open buffet.
17 — Hard Rock Cafe
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 650-8590
Info: Packages start at $195 for guaranteed seating, open bar and game day menu.
18 — LIGHT Nightclub at Mandalay Bay
When: Thursday-Friday
Address: 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 632-4700
Info: MVP food and drink package offers breakfast, all-day open bar and barbecue buffet.
4 — The LINQ Hotel
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (800) 634-6441
Info: In addition to the sports book, bars along the Linq Promenade are also offering viewing parties.
12 — Planet Hollywood
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (866) 919-7472
Info: General admission includes open beer bar, buffet and betting stations.
2 — Rockhouse, The Venetian
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 731-9683
Info: Promo code RHMM on the Cityzen app gets you five free drinks every day.
13 — PBR Rock Bar, Planet Hollywood
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 750-1685
Info: Premium open bar from $125 for a half day and $200 for a full day.
3 — The Still, Mirage
When: Thursday-Friday
Address: 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 692-8455
Info: $200 food and beverage minimum for all-day reservation.
16 — Top Golf
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 4627 Koval Lane
Phone: (702) 933-8458
Info: $30 beer buckets for fans.
1 — Treasure Island
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 894-7111
Info: No admission charge; attendees must be 21 or older.
27 — Umami Burger, SLS
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (702) 761-7614
Info: Open bar and food packages start at $60.
Downtown
23 — The D
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 301 Fremont St.
Phone: (702) 388-2400
Info: Man Cave rental includes four 70-inch HDTVs, all-you-can-eat food and beverage and free Wifi.
21 — El Cortez
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 600 Fremont St.
Phone: (702) 385-5200
Info: $4 brats, $3 hot dogs and $3 Budweiser in the Fiesta Room.
22 — Golden Nugget
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 129 Fremont St.
Phone: (866) 946-5336
Info: VIP packages range from $89-$199 for single day, with a $499 package for all four days.
19 — Main Street Station
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 200 N. Main St.
Phone: (702) 387-1896
Info: Triple 7 offering full menu with free admission.
20 — Plaza
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 1 S. Main St.
Phone: (702) 386-2110
Info: William Hill satellite betting stations on-site.
West Valley
24 — Palace Station
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 2411 W. Sahara Ave.
Phone: (702) 367-2411
Info: Doors open one hour prior to the first-game tipoff; admission free.
25 — Silverton
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road
Phone: (702) 263-7777
Info: Tickets start at $50 for bottomless food and Miller Lite drafts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m.
26 — South Point
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Phone: (866) 791-7626
Info: Grand Ballroom doors open at 8 a.m.
East Valley
29 — Ellis Island
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 4178 Koval Lane
Phone: (702) 733-8901
Info: Each ticket includes access to the gameday buffet, all you can drink Ellis Island Beer, a free t-shirt and a raffle ticket for prizes.
30 — The Joint
When: Thursday-Saturday
Address: 4455 Paradise Road
Phone: (702) 693-5000
Info: General admission costs $125 per day for unlimited open bar and open-table seating.
28 — Westgate
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 3000 Paradise Road
Phone: (702) 732-5111
Info: Viewing parties with food and drink specials throughout the location.
Henderson
31 — Green Valley Ranch
When: Thursday-Sunday
Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway
Phone: (702) 617-7777
Info: Drink specials include $2 Bud Lights, $4 Jack Daniels shots, $5 Bloody Mary’s and $6 Patron margaritas.
Did we miss any? If your establishment is hosting a March Madness watch party, email your info to sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com and we’ll add it to our online map.
