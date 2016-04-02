NCAA Tournament

Here’s how you can watch today’s Final Four games

April 2, 2016 - 10:08 am
 

The NCAA Tournament continues today with the Final Four teams fighting to advance to this year’s National Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch.

TV: TBS (DirecTV 247, Cox 7, Century Link 113, Dish 139)

Online: NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app.

Times:

(all times PST)

3:09 p.m. — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners

5:49 p.m. — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Syracuse

The winners of these games will advance to the National Championship on Monday.

