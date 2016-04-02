Here’s how you can watch today’s Final Four games

The NCAA Tournament continues today with the Final Four teams fighting to advance to this year’s National Championship.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch.
TV: TBS (DirecTV 247, Cox 7, Century Link 113, Dish 139)
Online: NCAA.com or the March Madness Live app.
Times:
(all times PST)
3:09 p.m. — No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners
5:49 p.m. — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Syracuse
The winners of these games will advance to the National Championship on Monday.
