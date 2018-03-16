How to watch Friday’s NCAA Tournament games

Here’s where you can watch all of today’s NCAA tournament action:
(All times PDT)
EAST REGIONAL
At Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Purdue (28-6) vs. Cal State Fullerton (20-11), 9:40 a.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
Arkansas (23-11) vs. Butler (20-13), 12:10 p.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
At Viejas Arena, San Diego
Wichita State (25-7) vs. Marshall (24-10), 10:30 a.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
West Virginia (24-10) vs. Murray State (26-5), 1 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
SOUTH REGIONAL
At Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
Creighton (21-11) vs. Kansas State (22-11), 3:50 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
Virginia (31-2) vs. UMBC (24-10), 6:20 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Cincinnati (30-4) vs. Georgia State (24-10), 11 a.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
UNR (27-7) vs. Texas (19-14), 1:30 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
Michigan State (29-4) vs. Bucknell (25-9), 4:10 p.m., CBS-8
TCU (21-11) vs. Arizona State-Syracuse winner, 6:40 p.m., CBS-8
At Viejas Arena, San Diego
Auburn (25-7) vs. College of Charleston (26-7), 4:27 p.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
Clemson (23-9) vs. New Mexico State (28-5), 6:57 p.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
WEST REGIONAL
At Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
Texas A&M (20-12) vs. Providence (21-13), 9:15 a.m., CBS-8
North Carolina (25-10) vs. Lipscomb (23-9), 11:45 a.m., CBS-8
At Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Xavier (28-5) vs. N.C. Central-Texas Southern winner, 4:20 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
Missouri (20-12) vs. Florida State (20-11), 6:50 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)