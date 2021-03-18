How to watch the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with the First Four.

March Madness banners for the NCAA college basketball tournament cover crosswalks in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Just like every other sporting event in the time of COVID-19, the NCAA Tournament will look differently this year.

All games will be in Indianapolis or near there and will be played at a slightly different time.

The First Four games are Thursday rather than the typical two nights in Dayton, Ohio, and the first two rounds are Friday through Monday rather than the usual Thursday through Sunday.

But as in other years, it will be quite a TV show, and here’s the lowdown on where to look for the next 12-versus-5 upset.

What: NCAA men’s basketball tournament

When: Thursday through April 5

Where: Indianapolis and surrounding areas

TV: KLAS-8; TBS (CenturyLink 113, Cox 7/1007, DISH 139, DirectTV 247); TNT (CenturyLink 109, Cox 18/1018, DISH 138, DirecTV 245); TruTV (CenturyLink 165, Cox 54/1054, DISH 242, DirecTV 246).

Online: Hulu + Live and fuboTV are offering a free seventh-day trial that goes up to $64.99 per month afterward. Paramount+ is offering a 30-day free trial that goes to $5.99 per month afterward.

Information: https://www.ncaa.com/sports/basketball-men/d1

Schedule

Thursday

2:10 p.m.; Texas Southern vs. Mount St. Mary’s; truTV

3:27 p.m.; Drake vs. Wichita State; TBS

5:40 p.m.; Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State; truTV

6:57 p.m.; UCLA vs. Michigan State; TBS

Friday

9:15 a.m.; Virginia Tech vs. Florida; KLAS-8

9:45 a.m.; Colgate vs. Arkansas; truTV

10:15 a.m.; Drexel vs. Illinois; TBS

10:45 a.m.; Utah State vs. Texas Tech; TNT

Noon; Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State; KLAS-8

12:30 p.m.; Hartford vs. Baylor; truTV;

1 p.m.; Georgia Tech vs. Loyola Chicago; TBS

1:30 p.m.; Oregon State vs. Tennessee; TNT

3:25 p.m. ; Liberty vs. Oklahoma State; TBS

4:10 p.m.; Wisconsin vs. North Carolina; KLAS-8

4:15 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. Houston; truTV

4:25 p.m.; North Texas vs. Purdue; TNT

6:20 p.m.; Rutgers vs. Clemson; TBS

6:40 p.m.; Syracuse vs. San Diego State; KLAS-8

6:50 p.m.; Morehead State vs. West Virginia; truTV

6:57 p.m.; Winthrop vs. Villanova; TNT

Saturday

9:15 a.m.; Georgetown vs. Colorado; KLAS-8

9:45 a.m.; UNC Greensboro vs. Florida State; truTV

10:15 a.m.; Eastern Washington vs. Kansas; TBS

10:45 a.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. LSU; TNT

Noon; Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. Michigan; KLAS-8

12:30 p.m.; UC Santa Barbara vs. Creighton; truTV

1 p.m.; Iona vs. Alabama; TBS

1:30 p.m.; Wichita St./Drake vs. USC; TNT

3:25 p.m. ; Grand Canyon vs. Iowa; TBS

4:10 p.m.; Maryland vs. UConn; KLAS-8

4:15 p.m.; Ohio vs. Virginia; truTV

4:25 p.m. l Missouri vs. Oklahoma; TNT

6:20 p.m.; Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. Gonzaga; TBS

6:40 p.m. Michigan St./UCLA vs. BYU; KLAS-8

6:50 p.m.; Abilene Christian vs. Texas; truTV

6:57 p.m.; VCU vs. Oregon; TNT

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.