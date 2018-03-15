How to watch Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games

Here’s where you can watch all of today’s NCAA tournament action:
(All times PDT)
EAST REGIONAL
At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Villanova (30-4) vs. LIU Brooklyn-Radford winner, 3:50 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
Virginia Tech (21-11) vs. Alabama (19-15), 6:20 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
At American Airlines Center, Dallas
Texas Tech (24-9) vs. Stephen F. Austin (28-6), 4:27 p.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
Florida (20-12) vs. St. Bonaventure-UCLA winner, 6:57 p.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
SOUTH REGIONAL
At American Airlines Center, Dallas
Tennessee (25-8) vs. Wright State (25-9), 9:40 a.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
Miami (22-9) vs. Loyola of Chicago (28-5), 12:10 p.m., TruTV (Cox 54, DirecTV 246, CenturyLink 165, Dish 148)
At Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho
Kentucky (24-10) vs. Davidson (21-11), 4:10 p.m., CBS-8
Arizona (27-7) vs. Buffalo (26-8), 6:40 p.m., CBS-8
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
Rhode Island (25-7) vs. Oklahoma (18-13), 9:15 a.m., CBS-8
Duke (26-7) vs. Iona (20-13), 11:45 a.m., CBS-8
At Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
Kansas (27-7) vs. Pennsylvania (24-8), 11 a.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
Seton Hall (21-11) vs. N.C. State (21-11), 1:30 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
WEST REGIONAL
At Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
Houston (26-7) vs. San Diego State (22-10), 4:20 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
Michigan (28-7) vs. Montana (26-7), 6:50 p.m., TBS (Cox 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)
At Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho
Gonzaga (30-4) vs. UNC Greensboro (27-7), 10:30 a.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)
Ohio State (24-8) vs. South Dakota State (28-6), 1 p.m., TNT (Cox 18, DirecTV 245, CenturyLink 109, Dish 138)