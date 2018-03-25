Kansas slips past Duke in OT, moves to Final Four

Malik Newman scored all 13 of Kansas points in overtime, and the top-seeded Jayhawks are back in the Final Four for the first time since 2012 after beating No. 2 seed Duke 85-81 in overtime in the Midwest Region final.

Kansas' Malik Newman (14) heads to the basket around Duke's Trevon Duval (1) during the first half of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Kansas' Silvio De Sousa and Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) get tangled up under the basket during the first half of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Duke's Wendell Carter Jr heads to the basket as Kansas' Silvio De Sousa, left, defends during the first half of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Duke's Trevon Duval, right, passes around Kansas' Devonte' Graham during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kansas head coach Bill Self is seen on the sidelines during the first half of a regional final game against Duke in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is seen on the sidelines during the first half of a regional final game against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Duke's Grayson Allen (3) is unable to score past Kansas' Udoka Azubuike as Kansas' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk watches during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Duke's Javin DeLaurier (12) heads to the basket as Kansas' Silvio De Sousa (22) and Devonte' Graham (4) defend during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The Jayhawks had failed to get out of the Elite Eight as a No. 1 seed each of the last two years. This time the Jayhawks broke through thanks to a huge performance from Newman, who scored a career-high 32 points.

Kansas will play top-seeded East Region champion Villanova in the second national semifinal next Saturday in San Antonio. Duke was trying to get to the Final Four for the first time since it won the national championship in 2015.

Newman made two free throws to tie the game, then gave the Jayhawks the lead for good at with 1:49 left. Newman scored 10 points in the first five minutes of the second half as the Jayhawks quickly erased a 36-33 halftime deficit.

Trevon Duval scored 20 points to lead Duke. Marvin Bagley III scored 16 in what probably was his last college game.