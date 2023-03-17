60°F
NCAA Tournament

Lady Rebels fall to Michigan in first round of NCAA Tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 1:58 pm
 
Updated March 17, 2023 - 2:00 pm
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 seed UNLV women’s basketball team lost 71-59 to No. 6 Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Maravich Assembly Center.

The Lady Rebels still haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1991. UNLV lost in the first round as a No. 13 seed against No. 4 Arizona last year in the Lady Rebels’ return to the NCAA Tournament after a 20-year absence.

Senior Essence Booker scored 16 points, and senior Justice Ethridge and junior Desi-Rae Young added 11 each for the Lady Rebels (31-3).

The Wolverines (23-9) will face the winner of the game later Friday between No. 3 Louisiana State and No. 14 Hawaii.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico, right, speaks with guard Jordan Hobbs (10) in the first h ...
Michigan coach heaps praise on Lady Rebels
By / RJ

Michigan women’s coach Kim Barnes Arico said UNLV’s depth and balance make them one of the country’s best teams. She also said the Lady Rebels’ Desi-Rae Young “can do everything.”

