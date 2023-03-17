Lady Rebels fall to Michigan in first round of NCAA Tournament
Michigan’s size proved too much to overcome for UNLV, which fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 seed UNLV women’s basketball team lost 71-59 to No. 6 Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Maravich Assembly Center.
The Lady Rebels still haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1991. UNLV lost in the first round as a No. 13 seed against No. 4 Arizona last year in the Lady Rebels’ return to the NCAA Tournament after a 20-year absence.
Senior Essence Booker scored 16 points, and senior Justice Ethridge and junior Desi-Rae Young added 11 each for the Lady Rebels (31-3).
The Wolverines (23-9) will face the winner of the game later Friday between No. 3 Louisiana State and No. 14 Hawaii.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
