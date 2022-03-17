Lady Rebels head to Arizona for NCAA Tournament

It’s March and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is calling the Lady Rebels.

The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at the Thomas & Mack Center, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona on Saturday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV Lady Rebels, including center Desi-Rae Young, left, and guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, react while watching the NCAA selection show at the Thomas & Mack Center, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV is hosting a send-off for the women’s basketball team as they head to the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Fans are invited to join at 2 p.m. Thursday from the circle drive in front of the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. 13-seed UNLV faces 4-seed Arizona at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. Radio coverage will be carried on KRLV 1340 AM and 98.9 FM in Las Vegas.