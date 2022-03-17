Lady Rebels head to Arizona for NCAA Tournament
It’s March and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is calling the Lady Rebels.
UNLV is hosting a send-off for the women’s basketball team as they head to the tournament for the first time in 20 years.
Fans are invited to join at 2 p.m. Thursday from the circle drive in front of the Thomas & Mack Center.
No. 13-seed UNLV faces 4-seed Arizona at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 Saturday at 7 p.m. PT. Radio coverage will be carried on KRLV 1340 AM and 98.9 FM in Las Vegas.