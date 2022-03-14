Lady Rebels seeded 13th in NCAA Tournament, will play at Arizona

UNLV (26-6) won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. The Lady Rebels are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years.

The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at The Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young adds UNLV to the “ticket punched” card for the NCAA Tournament after defeating the Colorado State Rams 75-65 to win the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV Lady Rebels, including, from left, Khayla Rooks, Alyssa Brown, Essence Booker, and Justice Ethridg react while watching the NCAA selection show at the Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at The Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at The Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV women’s basketball team is seeded 13th in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 4 Arizona on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

UNLV (26-6) won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. The Lady Rebels are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years.

They and Arizona (20-7) are in the Greensboro, North Carolina, region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.