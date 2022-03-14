69°F
Lady Rebels seeded 13th in NCAA Tournament, will play at Arizona

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2022 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2022 - 5:58 pm
The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at The Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young adds UNLV to the “ticket punched” card for the NCAA Tournament after defeating the Colorado State Rams 75-65 to win the Mountain West tournament championship basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The UNLV Lady Rebels, including, from left, Khayla Rooks, Alyssa Brown, Essence Booker, and Justice Ethridg react while watching the NCAA selection show at the Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at The Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The UNLV Lady Rebels react while watching the NCAA selection show at The Thomas & Mack Center strip view pavilion on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. The 13th-seeded Lady Rebels are slated to face No. 4 Arizona. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The UNLV women’s basketball team is seeded 13th in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 4 Arizona on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

UNLV (26-6) won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. The Lady Rebels are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years.

They and Arizona (20-7) are in the Greensboro, North Carolina, region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

