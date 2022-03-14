Lady Rebels seeded 13th in NCAA Tournament, will play at Arizona
UNLV (26-6) won the Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles. The Lady Rebels are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years.
The UNLV women’s basketball team is seeded 13th in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 4 Arizona on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.
They and Arizona (20-7) are in the Greensboro, North Carolina, region.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
