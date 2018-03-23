Loyola-Chicago beats UNR, 69-68, advances to Elite Eight

Loyola-Chicago defeated UNR tonight, 69-68, in a NCAA South Region semifinal game in Atlanta.
The Ramblers advanced to play either No. 5 seed Kentucky or No. 9 seed Kansas State on Saturday.
Loyola-Chicago stormed back after trailing by 18 points midway through the first half to lead UNR 28-24 at halftime.
After leading a combined 4 minutes, 24 seconds of its first two NCAA Tournament wins, the Wolf Pack didn’t trail in the opening 18 minutes of the first half. UNR appeared to be in control when it led 20-8, but it trailed at halftime for the sixth straight game.
Loyola closed the half with a 20-4 run. The Wolf Pack didn’t score in the final 7:55 before the break.
Following a 4-4 tie, UNR took the lead with an 8-0 run that included a layup and two free throws by Jordan Caroline.
Loyola pushed the ball in the paint on almost every possession. The Ramblers’ first 10 points came on layups.
UNR’s tournament run
Last Sunday, UNR erased a 22-point deficit in the final 11 minutes to earn a stunning 75-73 victory over Cincinnati. UNR’s stirring comeback — the second-largest in tournament history — came just two days after the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack rallied from 14 points down to beat Texas 87-83 for its first NCAA victory since 2007.