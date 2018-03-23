Loyola-Chicago beats UNR, 69-68, advances to Elite Eight

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) moves to the hoop as Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) defends during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada forward Jordan Caroline (24) reacts to hitting a 3-pointer against Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer loses the ball as he is fouled by Nevada forward Cody Martin, left, during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Loyola-Chicago guard Bruno Skokna (4) shoots against Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sits with other Loyola-Chicago fans during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game against Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) collides with Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada guard Jordan Caroline (24) shoots against Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) shoots a three-point shot against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots against Nevada guard Jordan Caroline (24) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Nevada guard Josh Hall (33) shoots against Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser shouts during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) blocks a shot on Loyola-Chicago guard Lucas Williamson (1) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago guard Marques Townes (5) steels the ball against Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson (24) shoots against Nevada guard Jordan Caroline, left, and Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman speaks to an official during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) moves up court against Loyola-Chicago during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada fans cheer during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Nevada, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Nevada guard Jordan Caroline (24) heads to the hoop against Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) drives against Nevada forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) works against Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) shoots a three-point shot against Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) during the first half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Loyola-Chicago defeated UNR tonight, 69-68, in a NCAA South Region semifinal game in Atlanta.

The Ramblers advanced to play either No. 5 seed Kentucky or No. 9 seed Kansas State on Saturday.

Loyola-Chicago stormed back after trailing by 18 points midway through the first half to lead UNR 28-24 at halftime.

After leading a combined 4 minutes, 24 seconds of its first two NCAA Tournament wins, the Wolf Pack didn’t trail in the opening 18 minutes of the first half. UNR appeared to be in control when it led 20-8, but it trailed at halftime for the sixth straight game.

Loyola closed the half with a 20-4 run. The Wolf Pack didn’t score in the final 7:55 before the break.

Following a 4-4 tie, UNR took the lead with an 8-0 run that included a layup and two free throws by Jordan Caroline.

Loyola pushed the ball in the paint on almost every possession. The Ramblers’ first 10 points came on layups.

UNR’s tournament run

Last Sunday, UNR erased a 22-point deficit in the final 11 minutes to earn a stunning 75-73 victory over Cincinnati. UNR’s stirring comeback — the second-largest in tournament history — came just two days after the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack rallied from 14 points down to beat Texas 87-83 for its first NCAA victory since 2007.