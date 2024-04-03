LSU’s Angel Reese details death threats, attacks after loss to Iowa

Angel Reese detailed the death threats and diatribe she’s endured since leading LSU to the women’s basketball national championship last year.

Angel Reese (10) of the LSU Tigers speaks with the media after losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes 94-87 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Angel Reese detailed the death threats and diatribe she’s endured since leading LSU to the women’s basketball national championship last year, offering a poignant reminder during an emotional press conference Monday that “I’m still a human.”

Reese choked back tears after Iowa eliminated her Tigers, 94-87, in their Elite Eight matchup in Albany.

“I’ve been through so much,” Reese said. “I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times. Death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened. I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time.”

Reese, a 6-3 junior who averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game this season, achieved widespread fame during her 2023 tournament run, during which LSU defeated Caitlin Clark-led Iowa in the national championship game.

The 21-year-old Reese averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 campaign, her first at LSU since transferring from Maryland, establishing her as one of the sport’s biggest stars.

But Reese often faced scrutiny, including when she used John’s Cena’s hand-waving “You can’t see me” gesture during the 2023 national championship game toward Clark, who had used the same gesture against Maryland two rounds earlier.

Reese on Monday said the attacks and threats occurred after LSU won the title.

“It sucks, but I still wouldn’t change anything, and I would still sit here and say I’m unapologetically me,” Reese said. “I’m going to always leave that mark and be who I am and stand on that. Hopefully the little girls that look up to me, hopefully I give them some type of inspiration.”

Reese recorded 17 points and 20 rebounds in Monday’s game. Clark went for 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

“Angel is one of the toughest people I’ve been around,” LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith said afterward. “People speak hate into her life. I’ve never seen people wish bad things on someone as much as her, and it does not affect her. She comes to practice every day. She lives her life every day. She lives how she wants to live.”

Fellow teammate Flau’jae Johnson wiped a tear off of Reese’s face as they sat together at the postgame podium.

“I know the real Angel Reese, and the person I see every day is a strong person, is a caring, loving person, but the crown she wears is heavy,” Johnson said. “She’s the type of teammate that’s going to make you believe in yourself.”