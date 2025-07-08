LVCVA approves $26.5M to promote Final Four, Canelo fight in Las Vegas

Las Vegas tourism officials approved spending $26.5 million to help the city host the 2028 NCCA Men’s Final Four and the first boxing match at Allegiant Stadium.

An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dana White leads a press conference for a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority voted Monday to approve $26 million for the planning and execution of hosting the 2028 Men’s Final Four at Allegiant. Additionally, the board approved a $500,000 sponsorship of the scheduled Sept. 13 fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant.

The LVCVA will be responsible for leading and planning the efforts to host the Final Four April 1-3, 2028, including game operations, fan events, community engagement events, media and broadcast coordination, transportation, security, marketing and hospitality services.

The Final Four includes the last two rounds of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament and will crown the champion that year.

The Alvarez-Crawford bout will be the first boxing match to be held at Allegiant. In order to host the megafight, UNLV had to move its planned game against Idaho State for Sept. 12 at Allegiant to Aug. 23.

The event is expected to be a sellout and will be streamed live on Netflix and is part of the Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration in Las Vegas.

