Most moments from March Madness were shining

Gonzaga and Creighton tipoff in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme waves to fans after beating Creighton 83-65 in a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Arizona guard Helena Pueyo (13) and guard Aari McDonald (2) talk with head coach Adia Barnes, right, during the first half of the championship game against Stanford in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Moments from March Madness — some shining, some a bit dull around the edges — that made the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments worth remembering:

— Lily from AT&T and Jake from State Farm. If you thought the Baylor defense was relentless, you weren’t paying attention during the TV timeouts.

— Hinkle Fieldhouse. The venerable basketball palace on the Butler campus that opened in 1928 and served as a sound stage for “Hoosiers” received more air time than the officials putting six-tenths of a second back on the clock during replay reviews.

— Conference of Champions: The Pac-12, which makes its postseason home in Las Vegas, was responsible for both finalists in the women’s championship game, sent three teams to the men’s Elite Eight and made its chief spokesman, Bill Walton, more happy than a tie-dye T-shirt vendor at a Grateful Dead concert.

— In the Annapolis. Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee made a wrong turn on the way to the men’s Final Four in Indianapolis and wound up in Maryland instead.

— NCAA dumbbells: Or whoever was responsible for providing the women’s teams with a few hand weights while the men pumped iron at Gold’s Gym on steroids.

NCAA women’s weight room vs men’s weight room for March Madness 🏀 The NCAA is expected to bring in $800 million during the tournament this year. pic.twitter.com/pyHXPIKMiX — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 19, 2021

— Drew Timme’s mustache: Last seen on the upper lips of fourth-fifths of the Southern rock band Molly Hatchet, the facial whiskers of the Gonzaga big man could do it all except keep his Baylor counterparts off the backboards.

Am I wrong for hoping that every time a Baylor player dunks the ball tonight, they do Drew Timme’s mustache taunt. Watching Timme do this and flex on players all tournament has been gag worthy. pic.twitter.com/0OUIYfDjBh — JJ (@uncl3dunkl3) April 5, 2021

— Mick Cronin’s dad: He helped signed Chipper Jones to an Atlanta Braves contract, and when Sister Jean got knocked out in the Sweet 16, bobblehead doll makers begin to size up Hep Cronin, father of the UCLA coach.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him. Love you, Dad.” Mick Cronin shares the importance of his father being at the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/NFBhb3WbnD — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 31, 2021

— The bank is open: Not only was Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs’ 40-foot overtime prayer answered in a classic Final Four game against UCLA, it will provide comfort over years to come for those weary of watching Duke’s Christian Laettner beat Kentucky.

— Adia Barnes: Arizona’s charming women’s basketball coach used her middle fingers to defy critics upon reaching the championship game, during which she pumped breast milk after giving the halftime pep talk when her baby daughter got hungry. Even Bob Knight would have been impressed.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes shot double birds to the haters after beating UConn and, per ESPN's Holly Rowe, pumped breastmilk for her baby at halftime of the national championship game. She's a badass in every conceivable way. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 4, 2021

— The dental parlay: A bettor during the first round told RJ colleague Ed Graney he had a scientific method that had little to do with point spreads and strengths of schedule. He had gotten down on the dental parlay, Colgate and Oral Roberts.

It was good to have the Madness back.

ORAL ROBERTS BEATS OHIO STATE Oral Roberts becomes just the 9th 15 seed to take down a 2 seed in NCAA Tournament history. pic.twitter.com/pvSJp32fEQ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 19, 2021

