Mountain West earns 2 bids to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2015

The Mountain West is sending multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Regular-season champion UNR was chosen as a seventh seed and Mountain West tourney champ San Diego State as a No. 11.

Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall and his UNR teammates take on San Diego State in a Mountain West tournament semifinal game on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Regular-season conference champion UNR (27-7) was given a No. 7 seed as an at-large team and will play No. 10 Texas (19-14) on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, in the South region.

Mountain West tournament champ San Diego State (22-10) is a No. 11 seed and the Aztecs will face No. 6 Houston (26-7) on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas, in the West region.

