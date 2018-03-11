Mountain West earns 2 bids to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2015

The Mountain West is sending multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
Regular-season conference champion UNR (27-7) was given a No. 7 seed as an at-large team and will play No. 10 Texas (19-14) on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee, in the South region.
Mountain West tournament champ San Diego State (22-10) is a No. 11 seed and the Aztecs will face No. 6 Houston (26-7) on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas, in the West region.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
