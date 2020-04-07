60°F
NCAA Tournament

NCAA basketball champs this century remembered in this look back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2020 - 9:38 pm
 

Who would have cut down the nets Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta? No. 1 ranked Baylor? The scrappy Oregon Ducks? Perhaps Gonzaga finally would have won it all?

The COVID-19 pandemic ended those thoughts. So let’s take this chance to look back at the 20 teams who have celebrated and been serenaded by “One Shining Moment” in this century.

(For those who insist that centuries — and decades for that matter — can’t start with a year zero, just play along, please.)

2019: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT

Shaking off the stunning loss as the No. 1 seed in 2018, the Cavaliers downed the Red Raiders, led by former UNLV coach Chris Beard. Kyle Guy was the MVP.

File-This April 8, 2019, file photo shows Virginia players celebrating after defeating Texas Te ...
File-This April 8, 2019, file photo shows Virginia players celebrating after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, in Minneapolis. Virginia’s men can puff their chest, With last year’s knockout put to rest. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

2018: Villanova 79, Michigan 62

America discovered Donte DiVincenzo. The reserve player scored 31 points for the Wildcats in the rout.

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, center, celebrates with teammates at the end of the champions ...
Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, center, celebrates with teammates at the end of the championship game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

2017: North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65

The Tar Heels bounced back from their 2016 title game defeat to beat the Bulldogs.

FILE - In this April 3, 2017, file photo, North Carolina guard Joel Berry II celebrates with fa ...
FILE - In this April 3, 2017, file photo, North Carolina guard Joel Berry II celebrates with fans after the championship game against Gonzaga at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Berry was named MVP. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

2016: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74

After a furious comeback by the Tar Heels to tie the game at 74, Ryan Arcidiacono found Kris Jenkins for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Wildcats.

FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Villanova players celebrates after Kris Jenkins, cent ...
FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Villanova players celebrates after Kris Jenkins, center, scored the game-winning three-point basket in the closing seconds of the NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game against North Carolina, in Houston. Villanova won 77-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

2015: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

The Badgers had a nine-point lead during the second half before the Blue Devils rallied. Mike Krzyzewski won his fifth title.

Duke players celebrate after the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship gam ...
Duke players celebrate after the NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament championship game against Wisconsin Monday, April 6, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

2014: Connecticut 60, Kentucky 54

Shabazz Napier took tournament MVP honors as the Huskies held off the Wildcats.

Connecticut celebrates after winning the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball champion ...
Connecticut celebrates after winning the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against Kentucky Monday, April 7, 2014, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

2013: Louisville 82, Michigan 76

The Cardinals’ title was subsequently vacated by the NCAA on June 15, 2017, after a series of scandals.

FILE - In this April 8, 2013, file photo, Michigan guard Trey Burke (3) walks off the court as ...
FILE - In this April 8, 2013, file photo, Michigan guard Trey Burke (3) walks off the court as confetti falls on Louisville players, including Russ Smith (2), Luke Hancock (11), Stephan Van Treese (44) and Zach Price (25), after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game in Atlanta. Coronavirus stopped March Madness before it could begin, meaning there would be no men's national college basketball tournament and no championship game. The virus also silenced another long-standing tradition, but Max Goren refused to let that tradition die. (AP Photo/Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Curtis Compton, File)

2012: Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

Despite shooting 1-for-10 from the floor, Anthony Davis grabbed MVP honors for the Wildcats, snaring 16 rebounds in the title game.

FILE - In this April 3, 2012, file photo, Kentucky forward Anthony Davis, left, and forward Mic ...
FILE - In this April 3, 2012, file photo, Kentucky forward Anthony Davis, left, and forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, kiss the trophy after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against Kansas in New Orleans. Davis had 16 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and three steals in the Wildcats’ 67-59 victory over Kansas. His ability to help his team in so many different ways made him one of the best one-and-done players in college basketball history. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

2011: Connecticut 53, Butler 41

The good news? Butler had a three-point lead at the half. The bad news? It was 22-19 at the half.

Connecticut's Alex Oriakhi celebrates after beating Butler 53-41 at the men's NCAA Final Four c ...
Connecticut's Alex Oriakhi celebrates after beating Butler 53-41 at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game Monday, April 4, 2011, in Houston. Butler's Shelvin Mack is at left. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

2010: Duke 61, Butler 59

Gordon Hayward narrowly missed a buzzer-beating, half-court shot that would have given the win to the plucky, mid-major Bulldogs.

FILE - In this April 5, 2010, file photo, Duke's Miles Plumlee (21) and teammates celebrate aft ...
FILE - In this April 5, 2010, file photo, Duke's Miles Plumlee (21) and teammates celebrate after Duke's 61-59 win over Butler in the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

2009: North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72

The Tar Heels took a 55-34 lead at the half and never looked back.

FILE*** North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough celebrates after his team's 89-72 victory over Michi ...
FILE*** North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough celebrates after his team's 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Monday, April 6, 2009, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough celebrates after his team's 89-72 victory over Michigan State in the championship game at the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Monday, April 6, 2009, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2008: Kansas 75, Memphis 68, OT

The Jayhawks handed the Tigers their second loss of the season in the title game. The NCAA later vacated Memphis’ 38 victories.

FILE - In this April 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas players Russell Robinson (3), Mario Chalmers ( ...
FILE - In this April 7, 2008, file photo, Kansas players Russell Robinson (3), Mario Chalmers (15) Brady Morningstar, rear, and Sherron Collins, right, celebrate their 75-68 victory over Memphis in the NCAA college basketball Final Four in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

2007: Florida 84, Ohio State 75

The Gators capture their second straight crown, with Corey Brewer taking MVP honors.

Florida's Al Horford, center, celebrates his team's 84-75 victory in the Final Four basketball ...
Florida's Al Horford, center, celebrates his team's 84-75 victory in the Final Four basketball championship game against Ohio State at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Monday, April 2, 2007.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2006: Florida 73, UCLA 57

The Gators dominated the Bruins from the start as Joakim Noah earned tourney MVP honors.

Florida players celebrate their 73-57 win over UCLA in the Final Four national championship ba ...
Florida players celebrate their 73-57 win over UCLA in the Final Four national championship basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday April 3, 2006. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) MICHAEL CONROY Florida players celebrate their 73-57 win over UCLA in the Final Four national championship basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday April 3, 2006. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

2005: North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

Down 13 at the half, the Illini tied the game twice in the second half. Sean May scored 26 to lead the Tar Heels.

North Carolina's Sean May reacts after the Tar Heels beat Illinois 75-70 in the NCAA championsh ...
North Carolina's Sean May reacts after the Tar Heels beat Illinois 75-70 in the NCAA championship game Monday, April 4, 2005, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

2004: Connecticut 82, Georgia Tech 73

The Huskies dominated for most of the game, taking a 25-point lead at one point.

Connecticut's Taliek Brown salutes several hundred fans that welcomed the team's return to Brad ...
Connecticut's Taliek Brown salutes several hundred fans that welcomed the team's return to Bradley International Airport from their win over Georgia Tech, Tuesday, April 6, 2004, in Windsor Locks, Conn. Connecticut won the NCAA Divisions 1 championship on Monday, April 5, in San Antonio, when they beat Georgia Tech 82-73.(AP Photo/Steve Miller)

2003: Syracuse 81, Kansas 78

Carmelo Anthony’s lone season with the Orangemen resulted in Jim Boeheim’s first national title.

FILE - In this April 7, 2003, file photo, Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony kisses the trophy after wi ...
FILE - In this April 7, 2003, file photo, Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony kisses the trophy after winning the championship game 81-78 against Kansas at the NCAA college basketball Final Four in New Orleans. With no Final Four on tap this weekend thanks to the coronavirus, we instead put together a list of the greatest one-and-done players ever. Anthony Davis and Syracuse’s Carmelo Anthony top our list after leading their teams to national tiles their lone season in college. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

2002: Maryland 64, Indiana 52

Gary Williams earned his lone coaching title with the Terrapins, who led most of the contest.

FILE - In this file photo taken April 2, 2002, Maryland basketball player Juan Dixon, left, jok ...
FILE - In this file photo taken April 2, 2002, Maryland basketball player Juan Dixon, left, jokes around with the Sears trophy with head coach Gary Williams, right, as assistant coach Jimmy Patsos, center, looks on during a ceremony to honor Maryland's NCAA National Championship win over Indiana at Cole Field House in College Park, Md. At right foreground is the NCAA National Championship trophy. The university announced Thursday, May 5, 2011, Williams is retiring after a 33-year career, the last 22 at his alma mater. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

2001: Duke 82, Arizona 72

Shane Battier (MVP) and Mike Dunleavy Jr. paced the Blue Devils.

FILE - In this April 2, 2001, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his Blue Devils hoist ...
FILE - In this April 2, 2001, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his Blue Devils hoist the championship trophy after beating Arizona 82-72 in the championship game of the Final Four in Minneapolis. His national championships came in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and now 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)

2000: Michigan State 89, Florida 76

Tom Izzo earned the Spartans’ first national title since the Magic Johnson-Jud Heathcote 1979 championship.

FOR USE WITH YEAREND SPORTS STORIES--Michigan State's Mateen Cleaves, center, is embraced by hi ...
FOR USE WITH YEAREND SPORTS STORIES--Michigan State's Mateen Cleaves, center, is embraced by his mother Frances, left, as his father Hank looks on after Michigan State won the NCAA Championship Monday, April 3, 2000, at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. Michigan defeated Florida 89-76. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) MICHAEL CONROY

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

