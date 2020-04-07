NCAA basketball champs this century remembered in this look back

Who would have cut down the nets Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta?

Connecticut celebrates after winning the men's NCAA Final Four college basketball championship game against Butler 53-41 Monday, April 4, 2011, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Who would have cut down the nets Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta? No. 1 ranked Baylor? The scrappy Oregon Ducks? Perhaps Gonzaga finally would have won it all?

The COVID-19 pandemic ended those thoughts. So let’s take this chance to look back at the 20 teams who have celebrated and been serenaded by “One Shining Moment” in this century.

(For those who insist that centuries — and decades for that matter — can’t start with a year zero, just play along, please.)

2019: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT

Shaking off the stunning loss as the No. 1 seed in 2018, the Cavaliers downed the Red Raiders, led by former UNLV coach Chris Beard. Kyle Guy was the MVP.

2018: Villanova 79, Michigan 62

America discovered Donte DiVincenzo. The reserve player scored 31 points for the Wildcats in the rout.

2017: North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65

The Tar Heels bounced back from their 2016 title game defeat to beat the Bulldogs.

2016: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74

After a furious comeback by the Tar Heels to tie the game at 74, Ryan Arcidiacono found Kris Jenkins for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Wildcats.

2015: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

The Badgers had a nine-point lead during the second half before the Blue Devils rallied. Mike Krzyzewski won his fifth title.

2014: Connecticut 60, Kentucky 54

Shabazz Napier took tournament MVP honors as the Huskies held off the Wildcats.

2013: Louisville 82, Michigan 76

The Cardinals’ title was subsequently vacated by the NCAA on June 15, 2017, after a series of scandals.

2012: Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

Despite shooting 1-for-10 from the floor, Anthony Davis grabbed MVP honors for the Wildcats, snaring 16 rebounds in the title game.

2011: Connecticut 53, Butler 41

The good news? Butler had a three-point lead at the half. The bad news? It was 22-19 at the half.

2010: Duke 61, Butler 59

Gordon Hayward narrowly missed a buzzer-beating, half-court shot that would have given the win to the plucky, mid-major Bulldogs.

2009: North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72

The Tar Heels took a 55-34 lead at the half and never looked back.

2008: Kansas 75, Memphis 68, OT

The Jayhawks handed the Tigers their second loss of the season in the title game. The NCAA later vacated Memphis’ 38 victories.

2007: Florida 84, Ohio State 75

The Gators capture their second straight crown, with Corey Brewer taking MVP honors.

2006: Florida 73, UCLA 57

The Gators dominated the Bruins from the start as Joakim Noah earned tourney MVP honors.

2005: North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

Down 13 at the half, the Illini tied the game twice in the second half. Sean May scored 26 to lead the Tar Heels.

2004: Connecticut 82, Georgia Tech 73

The Huskies dominated for most of the game, taking a 25-point lead at one point.

2003: Syracuse 81, Kansas 78

Carmelo Anthony’s lone season with the Orangemen resulted in Jim Boeheim’s first national title.

2002: Maryland 64, Indiana 52

Gary Williams earned his lone coaching title with the Terrapins, who led most of the contest.

2001: Duke 82, Arizona 72

Shane Battier (MVP) and Mike Dunleavy Jr. paced the Blue Devils.

2000: Michigan State 89, Florida 76

Tom Izzo earned the Spartans’ first national title since the Magic Johnson-Jud Heathcote 1979 championship.

