NCAA South Region preview: Houston could have blue bloods seeing red

A look at the best players, potential matchups, bracket busters and predicted champion of the NCAA Tournament’s South Region. Houston is the No. 1 seed.

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) gets past TCU guard Avery Anderson III (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Houston won 60-45. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Does Houston have a problem?

On the surface, the Cougars are facing some depth and injury concerns coming into the tournament, and they paid the price for those flaws with a blowout loss in the Big 12 championship game.

But Houston is still an elite defensive team that is incredibly tough, with more than enough firepower to reach the Final Four and beyond.

The Cougars also sit atop a region full of brand name programs with plenty of problems of their own.

There are six teams in the South Region with championship banners hanging in their gyms.

Kentucky and Duke are loaded with offensive talent, but both are inconsistent, largely because of a lack of interest on the defensive end.

While Tyler Kolek plans to play for Marquette, his absence has made the Golden Eagles look vulnerable, and only time will tell how effective he can be playing through the pain. So a Houston team that could be vulnerable under normal circumstances figures to have a good chance to make its second Final Four in three seasons.

And the Cougars will also have the benefit of playing the regional semifinal and final in Dallas.

Four players to watch

Jamal Shead, Houston: He was not only the league player of the year in the Big 12; he was also named the conference’s top defensive player. He’s the heart and soul of one of the best teams in the nation. Shead is not a particularly good shooter, but he always finds a way to help his team win, whether by way of a clutch basket, a defensive stop or just willing them to the final buzzer.

DJ Burns Jr., North Carolina State: Count him among the most fun players to watch in the tournament. Viewers who wait until the NCAA Tournament to tune in to college basketball are in for a treat, as his game is reminiscent of a U-Haul truck popping wheelies and drifts on a stunt course. Burns, who is listed at 275 pounds and looks significantly larger, can back down opponents with power only to hit them with a nimble spin move and then face up and go around defenders with a quick first step the next time down the floor. He went 17-for-23 from the field in the last two games of the ACC tournament to help secure the bid for the Wolfpack. He’s also a terrific passer.

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M: While he often takes the kind of shots that have coaches biting their bottom lip, Taylor makes his fair share of tough looks and is capable of heating up at any moment. He made just 31.5 percent of his 3-pointers on the year, but went 12-for-26 in the Aggies’ last two games of the SEC tournament and scored 30 points or more in both contests.

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky: Perhaps the best freshman in the country, Sheppard is a likely lottery pick after an outstanding season for the Wildcats. Both of his parents played basketball at Kentucky, and his sister played at Campbellsville University. The knowledge of the game shows up in his understanding of space on the floor, as he is consistently able to work himself open for his stunningly accurate jumper and create opportunities for teammates. Sheppard is shooting an absurd 52.5 percent from 3-point range while averaging more than four rebounds and four assists per game.

Three (potential) matchups

Houston vs. Duke, Sweet 16: This would be a fun contrast in styles. Houston is as gritty a team as there is in college basketball, and the Cougars are more than willing to muck up a game, winning through defense, rebounding and toughness. Duke wants to spread the floor and run, relying on the skill of its offensive talent to win games. The winner would likely be the team that can force its style on the other.

Duke vs. Kentucky, Elite Eight: While these teams have two of the largest fan bases in the sport, there are far more people who dislike both of these programs. Much of that is due to the incredible amount of success both have enjoyed. Neither has their best team this year, but it wouldn’t be all that shocking for both to make a run and meet for a chance to play in the Final Four. And let’s be honest, everyone would be watching.

Marquette vs. Kentucky, Sweet 16: A matchup between Vermont and Western Kentucky is what everyone should want to see, as it would pit one of the slowest-paced teams in the nation against one of the fastest. But there’s almost no chance of that dream coming true. This is far more realistic and would pit two of the most exciting teams in the nation against one another with massive stakes on the line.

Two bracket busters

James Madison: The Dukes (31-3) have won 13 straight games entering the tournament, and it’s not even their longest winning streak of the season. That came at the start of the year when they started on a 14-0 run that included a win at Michigan State. The only issue with picking them is that this will be a team that pops up in the Sweet 16 of a ton of brackets in your office pool, and those popular long shots tend to not come through.

North Carolina State: It’s not usually wise to pick teams that made Cinderella runs through major conference tournaments just to earn a bid, but the Wolfpack do look like they may have found the right formula for success. Burns and star guard DJ Horne, a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, make them a difficult matchup, and their draw isn’t overwhelming.

Last team standing: Kentucky

Houston is an easy choice here, but picking top seeds isn’t fun. The Wildcats are capable of beating or losing to just about every team in the field. When their offense is fully clicking, there’s not a team in the country that can stop them. We’ll take the chance they make shots for four games and move on to the Final Four.