NCAA Tournament South Region breakdown

A look at the NCAA Tournament’s South Region, with team capsules, players to watch, best potential matchups and a pick to reach the Final Four.

Quick Hits

1. Virginia (31-2). This is the ultimate sum is greater than the parts team. Tony Bennett’s squad allowed 60 points just eight times employing the frustrating pack line defense. The Cavaliers won’t light up the scoreboard, but they make free throws. Virginia took a hit Tuesday when it lost freshman forward De’Andre Hunter, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s sixth man of the year, because of a broken left wrist.

2. Cincinnati (30-4). As usual, the Bearcats win games because of their defense. This team has some scorers, with four starters averaging in double figures. The team’s downfall in a close game could come at the free-throw line, where they shoot less than 70 percent.

3. Tennessee (25-8). Rick Barnes worked wonders with this team, which doesn’t have any one strength. Like the rest of the top teams in this region, the Volunteers can defend. They also are well-rounded and boast the kind of depth that can be crucial in the tournament.

4. Arizona (27-7). The Wildcats have received a lot of negative attention, from a three-game losing streak early in the season to failed drug tests and FBI investigations. But they clearly are one of the most dangerous teams in the field.

5. Kentucky (23-10). The Wildcats’ youthful lineup, which boasts five freshman starters, has been inconsistent only to start to come together toward the end of the season. Sound familiar? This is a typical John Calipari team. It could be dangerous if not for being placed in such a loaded region.

6. Miami (22-9). This certainly isn’t Jim Larranaga’s most talented team. The Hurricanes are deep and employ a balanced offensive attack that makes them difficult to prepare for in quick turnarounds. Miami could have been much more dangerous had Bruce Brown been able to return for the postseason.

7. UNR (27-7). A short bench got even shorter when starting point guard Lindsey Drew tore his Achilles tendon last month. The depth issues might be helped by the extra rest provided by the long media timeouts in the NCAA Tournament, but Drew’s absence undoubtedly will be felt at some point should the Wolf Pack have trouble getting into their sets. They can shoot the lights out, but they have been more inconsistent without Drew.

8. Creighton (21-11). The Bluejays have been much better at home. That doesn’t help much in the tournament. Greg McDermott’s team will have to force turnovers and create tempo to help cover its difficulty defending the post.

9. Kansas State (22-11). Forward Dean Wade and guard Barry Brown give the Wildcats two capable scoring threats to go with an offense that limits mistakes and a defense that can carry the Wildcats. Wade missed the Big 12 Tournament game against Kansas with a foot injury, and Brown was poked in the eye and missed much of that loss. Both should be good to go, but Wade’s foot is a concern.

10. Texas (19-14). The Longhorns have been inconsistent on offense, but Shaka Smart’s teams are always known for defense, and this season is no exception, as they are in the top 10 in the nation. Dynamic center Mo Bamba has been battling a toe injury. His ability to play a full load of minutes will play a large role in determining their ability to advance.

11. Loyola-Chicago (28-5). If you don’t know about the Ramblers, you probably will by the end of the week. Porter Mosier’s team was the class of the Missouri Valley, and they capped the outstanding season with a run through Arch Madness in St. Louis. This is the Ramblers’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1985, and they get it done on both ends of the floor. Loyola-Chicago, which won at Florida, is fifth in the nation in points per game allowed and third in field-goal percentage on offense.

12. Davidson (21-11). The Wildcats have played much better down the stretch to claim their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. If there is one certainty with a Bob McKillop team, it will run textbook offensive sets and make shots.

13. Buffalo (26-8). The Bulls run and make outside shots. That can be enough to put a scare into a team such as Kentucky and likely make them a trendy upset pick. Buffalo would be an even better choice to advance if it could play defense.

14. Wright State (25-9). Scott Nagy’s team stacks up well in most of the defensive categories and boasts a balanced yet unspectacular attack on offense. Senior Grant Benzinger will have to shoulder a ton of the burden on offense.

15. Georgia State (24-10). Ron Hunter has his team back in the tournament, and this time he won’t need a scooter to patrol the sidelines, as he did when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon while celebrating the Sun Belt championship in 2015. He no longer has his son leading the squad, but sophomore guard D’Marcus Simonds is a potential star.

16. Maryland-Baltimore County (24-10). The Retrievers are in the tournament for the second time in their history and the first time in a decade. Led by Virginia Commonwealth transfer Jairus Lyles, they make more than 10 3-pointers a game.

Four players to watch

DeAndre Ayton, Arizona: The most dominant big man in the country and likely No. 1 pick in the NBA draft opened eyes at the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena. It’s difficult to overstate his unlimited potential.

Jordan Caroline, UNR: The Martin twins — Caleb and Cody — get most of the headlines, and with good reason. And Kendall Stephens is an incredible shooter. But Caroline is the engine that drives the Wolf Pack, and his ability to stuff the stat sheet and play all-out on every possession makes them dangerous.

Marcus Foster, Creighton: The Kansas State transfer scores more than 20 points per game to lead a dangerous Bluejays team that plays the Wildcats in the first round.

D’Marcus Simonds: The Georgia State sophomore and Sun Belt Player of the Year finished in the league’s top five in scoring, minutes, steals, assists and field-goal percentage.

Three best potential matchups

Arizona vs. Kentucky, Round of 32: Two of the tournament’s most talented teams are peaking at the right time.

Virginia vs. Arizona, Sweet 16: The star power of the Wildcats against the suffocating defense of the top team in the country could easily determine which team comes out of this region.

Virginia vs. Cincinnati, Elite 8: First team to 40 points.

Two bracket busters

Davidson: The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the field and could give an incredibly young Kentucky team fits on defense with their intricate offense.

Loyola-Chicago: There’s a reason the Ramblers are a one-possession underdog against Miami in the first round. This team is legit.

One left standing

Arizona: Four or five teams could come out of this gauntlet of a region, but the Wildcats are the most talented of them.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.